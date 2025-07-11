The J-20S two-seater stealth fighter jet during the 15th China International Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai. IMAGO/VCG

New photos of Chinese fighter jets have surfaced online. While experts rack their brains over their purpose, it becomes clear that the leaks were probably not accidental.

A whole series of images have surfaced on the internet showing a variant of the Chinese stealth fighter Chengdu J-20, as well as progress on other fighter jet programs.

The focus is on a revised, two-seater version of the J-20, the J-20S. As the specialist portal "The War Zone" writes, the images suggest that the jets are already in service or are about to be. As can be seen in one image, the J-20S bears a five-digit serial number of the 172nd Chinese Air Force Brigade in addition to national insignia.

The images now also show the jet with a new paint job, which indicates the use of advanced radar-absorbing materials. The front fuselage of the J-20 has also been redesigned to accommodate a second crew member. The jet also has enlarged tail fins.

Controversial purpose

Rumors about the development of a two-seater version of the J-20 first surfaced in early 2018, and the existence of the aircraft was confirmed beyond doubt in October 2021. At the time, a prototype was observed taxiing at high speed.

But because there is no equivalent two-seater stealth jet in the West, the exact purpose of the J-20 has long been controversial - and still is. Early speculation suggested that the jets could be intended for electronic warfare. The two-seat J-20S was thought to have a kind of "mini commando jet" role.

USA also working on CCA

According to the report, however, more recent analysis suggests that at least a significant part of the stealth aircraft's role could be to support a growing fleet of Chinese Air Force drones. In this concept, the second crew member would control the so-called Wingman drones. They would accompany the J-20s and other manned aircraft into battle - a kind of drone mother ship.

The original variant of the J-20 stealth fighter at the air show in Zhuhai in 2022. Chinatopix /AP/Keystone

This would allow the drones to penetrate deeper into enemy airspace, for example to make their way through enemy air defenses or otherwise support the aircraft and crew. In view of the fact that the USA is also working flat out on its own plans for collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) with Wingman drones, this variant is at least not unlikely.

However, the fact that photos of the new fighter jets have appeared is probably no coincidence. Rather, China could have relaxed its secrecy and launched the images itself for propaganda purposes. According to rumors, the fighter jet could be officially unveiled as an operational aircraft as early as September this year - on the 80th anniversary of the Japanese defeat in the Second World War.