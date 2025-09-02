Activist Greta Thunberg during a press conference before the launch of the Global Sumud Flotilla in Barcelona. Kike Rincón/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Greta Thunberg is once again taking part in an aid campaign for Gaza - and is now facing threats from the Israeli government. A minister calls for her imprisonment under terror laws.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An aid flotilla for Gaza with over 20 boats set off from Barcelona on Sunday, but had to return first due to bad weather. Greta Thunberg is also on board.

The "Global Sumud Flotilla" aims to break the Israeli naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Israel has reacted sharply to Thunberg's involvement and, according to media reports, is considering detaining her and other activists in prisons under stricter conditions. Show more

On Sunday afternoon, a new Gaza aid flotilla set sail from the port of Barcelona. The aim of the "Global Sumud Flotilla" is to break through the Israeli naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and bring aid supplies to the coastal strip.

However, yesterday, Monday, the 20 or so boats had to return to the port of the north-eastern Spanish metropolis due to bad weather.

"Due to uncertain weather conditions, we carried out a test run and then returned to port to let the storm pass," was one of the messages posted on Instagram. On Monday evening, the ships left the port of the Spanish metropolis again.

Greta Thunberg on board

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is also on board. She recently failed with a solidarity campaign on board the "Madleen". Israeli soldiers boarded the ship on June 9, 2025 around 200 kilometers off the coast of the Gaza Strip and brought her to the Israeli port of Ashdod. Thunberg and other activists were subsequently expelled.

Israel reacted to Thunberg's renewed action with harsh criticism. According to the Israeli newspaper "Israel Hayom", Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is working on a concrete plan on how to deal with Thunberg and the other activists.

According to the report, Ben-Gvir is to propose to Prime Minister Netanyahu that the prominent Swede and her fellow activists be transferred to Ktzi'ot and Damon prisons. "Terrorist prison conditions" apply there.

"They will be sorry"

"After a few weeks in Ktzi'ot and Damon, they will be sorry they came here in the first place. We have to take away their appetite for further attempts," a confidant of Ben-Gvir is quoted as saying by "Israel Hayom". Thunberg should be classified as a terrorist.

In the past, Israel has always prevented attempts by activists to break through the sea blockade off the Gaza Strip. The last attempt by an Italian ship failed in July.

The "Global Sumud Flotilla" aims to break the Israeli naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and bring aid supplies to the coastal strip. According to the organizers, it is the largest operation of its kind to date. "Sumud" means steadfastness in Arabic.

Video from the department