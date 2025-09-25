Flexible: Donald Trump is not fazed by rules and laws. Archive image: KEYSTONE

No sooner is Jimmy Kimmel back on air than Donald Trump threatens his broadcaster once again - and illegally - with consequences. He also calls on the Attorney General to investigate his enemies. All that's missing is a third presidential term.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Pam, I've gotten more than 30 comments and posts": Donald Trump frankly and freely calls on Attorney General Bondi to take action against his enemies in a Truth social post.

"We're going to put ABC to the test": Trump threatens Jimmy Kimmel's channel just as publicly after the late-night host hated by the president is back on air.

"Trump 2028 - I hope it never ends": The president and his supporters are pushing the idea of giving Trump a third term, even though the Constitution rules it out. Show more

Donald Trump breaking the law is nothing new. After all, the US president has been convicted of 34 criminal offenses. In retrospect, the New Yorker was able to reduce the penalties , but not the determination of guilt.

«Apart from the light, nothing is broken as often as the law.» Alfred Polgar Austrian author

But now the 79-year-old is instrumentalizing the state apparatus and using his power to break rules. Here are three points that prove this.

Trump unleashes the judiciary on his enemies

"Can the Justice Department remain independent under Trump?" asks the New York Times anxiously: the agency is supposed to work without being influenced by the White House.

These days, however, that sounds more like a pious wish. Donald Trump is no longer even bothering to hide what he wants: "Pam," the 79-year-old Attorney General Bondi says directly, "I've gotten more than 30 comments and posts that basically say, 'It's the same old story as last time. Lots of talk, no action.'"

Nothing is being done, the New Yorker complains on his Truth Social platform: "What about Comey, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, Leticia? They're all guilty as hell, but nothing will be done." The Secretary of State must act: "It's killing our reputation and our credibility."

What does Trump have against the trio? "They have brought two impeachment proceedings against me and indicted me (5 times!) - for nothing. Justice must now be served," "Fox News" quotes the post.

The post has since been deleted, as the US broadcaster notes: Apparently, someone has revealed to the president that it is not wise to publicly call on the Justice Department to prosecute Trump's enemies.

However, Trump is getting his way: according to the AP news agency, the US Department of Justice is preparing an indictment against James Comey. The former FBI director is accused of lying in September 2020 with regard to the investigation into links between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign.

The statute of limitations ends on September 30. An indictment is expected before then, according to AP. Letitia James is in the crossfire of the right because she filed a lawsuit against the Trump organization in 2022 as New York Attorney General.

The president is angry with Adam Schiff because the Democrat mobilized against Trump in committees after the 2020 election and the storming of the Capitol in 2021. Will Pam Bondi also allow herself to be instrumentalized by Trump in the latter two cases?

Trump threatens Kimmel's channel - again

In addition to freedom of religion and freedom of assembly, the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution also establishes freedom of speech.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has no intention of changing this. The media regulatory authority is supposed to ensure that all households have access to information and that no broadcaster covers more than 45 percent of households.

In terms of content, it may only intervene when it comes to obscenity. Seven words may not be used on free-to-air US TV: "shit", "piss", "fuck", "cunt", "cocksucker", "motherfucker" and "tits".

We'll spare you the translations at this point.

In the case of Jimmy Kimmel, this has not stopped FCC boss Brendan Carr from making clear threats against his broadcaster Disney: "We can do this the easy way or the hard way." Kimmel had lied to the people: his authority had "solutions that we will look at". Either the broadcasters would censor themselves, "or there's more work for the FCC".

After Kimmel's dismissal, there was not only an outcry across the media landscape. Disney was also confronted with calls for a boycott. In the end, the company relented again: The late-night host is back on air.

Of course, Donald Trump doesn't like this at all. It is astonishing that he is also publicly denouncing Disney, even though he is not allowed to. Kimmel's comeback "endangers" the company because his show consists of "99 percent positive Democrat garbage".

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" is an extension of the Democrats: "As far as I know, that would be a big illegal campaign contribution. I think we're going to put ABC to the test. Let's see how we do."

Trump is openly peddling a lawsuit, as he did with the Kimmel channel ABC at the end of 2024. The reason for this were statements made by presenter George Stephanopoulos: the case was settled out of court for a payment of 16 million francs.

"This one sounds even more lucrative," Trump writes with a view to Kimmel and etches: "A real bunch of losers!"

Trump and the third term in office

According to the constitution, no US president may serve more than two terms in office. Nevertheless, Donald Trump said in March that he would not rule out a third term. "I'm not joking," he assures "NBC News":"A lot of people want me to do it. There are ways you can do it."

For example, his running mate JD Vance could step up, and then leave the job to him. But there are other [options]," Trump said. The hurdles to overturning the 22nd Amendment are quite high, the US broadcaster and the New York Times note.

In May, Trump then rowed back again: he had only wanted to annoy the "fake news media", he said this time also on "NBC News":"I will be president for eight years. I'm going to be president for two terms. I've always thought that was very important."

Nevertheless, his team sells caps with the inscription "Trump 2028" at the same time, the BBC notes. At the beginning of August, the president then sends mixed signals: he talks about his success in the last presidential election in the state of Texas.

He had achieved a "record": "They say it won't be beaten until I run again." When asked whether he wanted to try again, he replied: "No, probably not."

But also: "I would love to run. People love the tariffs and they love the trade agreements. And they love that foreign countries are no longer ripping us off." In September, Chief Justice Sonia Sotomayor surprised everyone by stating that the 22nd Amendment had never been put to the test.

Most recently, Lindsey Graham took up the topic again: "Trump 2028 - I hope it never ends," said the Republican senator on "Fox News".

And the issue is also being raised in the Hawaii Judiciary Committee: "To get a third term, he would either have to completely overturn the foundations of our country or the Constitution, or he would have to be corrupt," says Representative Ed Case.

On the other hand, the Democrat presented a list of the president's violations of the law and, according to "Hawaii News Now", listed the following violations:

"Destroying federal agencies and funding already governed by law; firing key federal officials from independent agencies; ignoring federal court orders; undermining the independence of key federal agencies like the Department of Justice; and abusing power to intimidate opponents, citing the controversy surrounding comedian Jimmy Kimmel."