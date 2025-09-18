US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is forced to pull the plug on his late-night show. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

First Stephen Colbert, now Jimmy Kimmel - and Donald Trump is already calling for the removal of Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers: the US president is using the means of the state to put an end to critical late-night shows. Things are looking bleak for freedom of the press in the USA.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel explicitly condemned the assassination of Charlie Kirk - but also criticized the Trump people.

Because of the latter, his station ABC has now dropped Kimmel.

The case is reminiscent of Paramaount, CBS and the end of the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert".

Trump triumphs and demands the removal of Meyers and Fallon on NBC.

Does the right to freedom of speech still apply? Even Trump gets specific on this question. Show more

Like all late-night hosts, Jimmy Kimmel also speaks out after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. These words now cost him his job. "Mr. Kimmel's comments about Mr. Kirk's death are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse," the production company said.

So what did the 57-year-old actually say that he won't be on "for the foreseeable future"? The following day, Kimmel branded the act a "senseless murder of a popular podcaster" - as did his colleagues. He has experienced "extraordinarily mean" reactions - "from both sides", says the show host.

"Some people are cheering about it, which I will never understand", Kimmel explicitly distances himself. He recalls that there was a school shooting in Colorado on the same day - the hundredth this year.

"Instead of uniting the country, he is fomenting division"

Kimmel notes that Donald Trump is doing nothing to bring the country together in this situation. - In contrast to former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Joe Biden. Instead, the incumbent is pointing the finger at the left.

Kimmel lists the rhetoric Trump has already used that could be interpreted as incitement to violence. He jokes that the President and the First Lady were not particularly close at an event. He blasphemes after Trump fires a statistician because he doesn't like the numbers and they get worse the next month.

In the next show on September 15, Kimmel goes one better. The 57-year-old talks about Trump and the National Football League, Trump and TikTok - and then again about the assassination.

"A concerted effort to lie to the American people"

According to the New York Times (NYT) , the sentence that will be his undoing is this: "We hit a new low over the weekend when the maga gang desperately tried to portray the boy who murdered Charlie Kirk as someone other than one of them, and they did everything they could to score political points."

This statement has infuriated the head of the media regulator Federal Communications Commission (FCC): Republican lawyer Brendan Carr complains that Kimmel's words are "a concerted effort to lie to the American people". His agency has a "solution that we could look at", NYT quotes the 46-year-old as saying.

The fact that colleague Stephen Colbert was ousted before Kimmel also has to do with the FCC: The broadcaster CBS will only allow the "Late Show" to run until May 2026. CBS parent company Paramount has allowed the show, which first aired in 1993 with David Letterman, to die in order to get the green light from the FCC for the merger with the company Skydance.

Production companies don't want any stress with Trump

Kimmel runs on competitor ABC, which is part of the Disney empire. A company takeover is also planned here, which must be approved by the FCC. Although politics should not interfere in the media landscape, the new administration is apparently using the authority as a weapon - as can also be seen at the Department of Justice.

The fact that Paramount Skydance and Disney do not want a confrontation with Donald Trump is demonstrated by two court cases in which the press houses would very likely have won, but nevertheless sought settlements.

ABC donated 15 million dollars to the Trump Library in December 2024 and apologized for a contribution by its presenter George Stephanopoulos. CBS parent company Paramount paid 16 million dollars to Trump in July - because of an interview by Democrat Kamala Harris on "60 Minutes".

Will Fallon and Meyers now have to go too?

Donald Trump triumphs. The president was already celebrating after Colbert's dismissal. Now he praises Kimmel's sudden departure as "great news" for America and ABC for its "courage to do what had to be done".

At this year's Emmys, Colbert made a joke about the cancellation of his late-night show.

But that's not enough for the 79-year-old. "That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers at Fake News NBC. Their ratings are terrible. Do it, NBC!!!" In other words, Trump wants the last two remaining late-night hosts to be canceled.

Will the broadcaster - and its parent company NBC Universal - withstand the pressure? Will they soon be allowed - as Jimmy Kimmel did in the controversial monologue - to show Trump being asked about his state of mind after the Kirk murder?

Trump undermines freedom of speech

Trump had said he was doing well, only to immediately turn to his new pet project - the expansion of the White House ballroom. Is it okay to be ironic about this? Perhaps not: "I'm not so sure about that," Trump said on September 16, when talking about the First Amendment - the right to freedom of speech.

Pam Bondi wants to prosecute you for making vigil posters.



Trump? He’s “not so sure” you still have First Amendment rights.



This isn’t about mourning Charlie Kirk.



It’s about testing how far they can go before dissent is a crime.



And they’re saying the quiet part out loud. pic.twitter.com/yWWF3zjw2D — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 16, 2025

And that's not all: the New Yorker also speaks out in favor of summary courts after the Kirk assassination - see the clip below. And when "Fox News" says Charlie Kirk certainly wouldn't have wanted revenge, Trump says succinctly, "You want revenge." The latter can be seen in Kimmel's clip above.

In a functioning democracy, it is the task of free media to put their fingers in such political wounds. Trump's rigorous power politics, in which state institutions are used as instruments for political goals, threatens to castrate the fourth estate.

Censorship in the Trump government?

The parent companies of the media are to be sued into submission, as in the example of the 15 billion dollar lawsuit against the New York Times. If you don't play ball, you don't even have to knock on the door of the new administration if you need approval.

"Let's be clear about what just happened," summarizes "Vox": "Jimmy Kimmel, a prominent late-night comedian, was just taken off the air because the Trump administration didn't like what he had to say - and they threatened his employer until he silenced him."

"'Censorship in real time': Cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel show shocks and fears for freedom of expression", headlines the British Guardian. The attack on freedom of the press in the USA is in full swing: will criticism soon only be seen on the internet?