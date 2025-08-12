Hungary's head of state Viktor Orbán is facing accusations of corruption and decadence. Bild: Meng Dingbo/Xinhua/dpa

An opposition politician accuses Viktor Orbán of keeping zebras on a luxury estate and posts pictures as proof. Hungary's head of state denies this: it is his father's farm.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is accused of keeping zebras on a luxurious summer estate.

In addition to a private zoo, the property is also said to have a library, a chapel and an underground garage.

An opposition politician posted photos on Facebook to prove the allegations.

Orbán denies the allegations. The property is an unfinished farm belonging to his father. Show more

Does Viktor Orbán keep zebras and other wild animals on a private estate? This question is currently occupying Hungary. The debate was triggered by a Facebook post by Ákos Hadházy, an independent politician and member of parliament.

The opposition politician posted pictures of a family estate belonging to the Orbàn family, where the wild animals are said to be on display. The property is said to be the summer residence of the conservative Hungarian prime minister. There is also said to be a library, a chapel and an underground garage on the property.

Opposition promises investigation in case of election victory

Opposition leader Péter Magyar has promised to initiate investigations into the private assets of all current members of government if he wins the next elections in April 2026. Magyar was the first to accuse Orbán of owning zebras in March. Orbán then adopted a zebra from the Budapest zoo.

The liberal magazine "HVG" and other Hungarian media reported on the accusations. Orbán himself denies them. The 62-year-old stated that it was his father's farm, which was still under construction. The pictures of the lavish residence have sparked a debate about decadence and corruption in Hungarian top politics.

How luxurious is the mysterious estate?

Hadházy shared more pictures, which are said to prove that Orbán had heating cables installed under the paving on the grounds so that he did not have to worry about removing snow in winter. A corridor connecting the buildings underground can also be seen.

Hadházy even invited people to a demonstration last weekend, which was attended by several thousand people. The route of the event ran in the immediate vicinity of the estate. Hadházy promised the participants a view of the site.