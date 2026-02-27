Manjit Sangha had to have all her limbs amputated. ZvG

What began as a harmless moment with her pet ended in a medical disaster for a 56-year-old woman from England. After suffering from severe sepsis, both her hands and legs had to be amputated.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 56-year-old British woman fell ill with severe sepsis after close contact with her dog.

Her heart stopped six times in hospital and doctors had to amputate both hands and both legs.

Today, she is fighting her way back to life with prostheses and collecting donations for her rehabilitation. Show more

On an ordinary summer's day, the life of a British woman suddenly changed from the ground up.

As the BBC reports, Manjit Sangha (56) was playing with her dog last July and let him lick her. The next day, she suddenly felt very ill. During the night, her condition deteriorated dramatically. Her husband found her unconscious on Monday morning, with blue lips and ice-cold extremities.

At the hospital, the doctors diagnosed severe sepsis - a life-threatening blood poisoning. According to the BBC, her heart stopped a total of six times. Doctors assume that dog saliva entered her body via a small wound and triggered the rapid infection.

To save her life, both legs below the knees and both hands had to be amputated.

Months in hospital

The 56-year-old spent a total of 32 weeks in hospital. For a long time, her life was in acute danger. Her husband Kam (60) told the BBC: "Every day we thought: She's going to die today - but she proved us wrong every single day."

According to Sangha, she can no longer remember the first month of her treatment.

Despite the massive physical consequences, the British woman is fighting back. "I've been in a wheelchair and in bed long enough. Now it's time to go," she told the BBC. Her goal is to be able to work again with modern prostheses or robotic hands. Before the illness, she worked seven days a week.

Together with her husband, she is now collecting donations for aids - and at the same time wants to raise awareness of the dangers of sepsis.