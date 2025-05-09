A jet of the US airline Jetblue at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. (archive picture) sda

A dog on the runway at JFK Airport in New York caused several take-off maneuvers in mid-April. The landing of several airplanes had to be delayed.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A dog caused chaos at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York in mid-April.

The reason: he was wandering around on the runway.

There were delays. Show more

Animals often stray onto the runways of small airports in rural areas. This poses a danger to aircraft taking off and landing. In the past, collisions have occurred time and again. But even at large airports, it can happen that there is an animal on the runway. This was the case at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York in mid-April.

An Airbus A220-300 from Portland was about 50 meters high when air traffic control said: "Jetblue 407, go around." The pilots acknowledged and took off again. The control tower explained, "Jetblue 407, there was a dog on the runway, so go around, climb and stay at 2,000 feet." This was reported by the "aerotelegraph".

Another Jetblue aircraft wanted to land and was instructed to take off. The control tower then received a message from the ground: "The dog has started running around again. He's running on B and heading towards D." On request, confirmation: "He has now left the runway."

Chaos breaks out

All's well that ends well? No.

While a plane from Hawaiian Airlines and Endeavor Air were approaching alongside the two Jetblue flights, the tower asked again on the ground whether runway 31R was clear. The answer: "It's back on the runway."

After the controller had instructed the Hawaiian jet to take off and the Endeavor aircraft had been warned about the dog on the runway, he informed the ground staff again about the situation: "There's a dog on the runway causing chaos."

Shortly afterwards, he contacted the ground staff again - this time the runway was cleared for landing. All approaching aircraft were then able to land safely.