ARCHIVE - A walker with a dog. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa/Archive image Keystone

According to the European Parliament, dogs and cats in the EU must be identifiable by microchips in future. In this way, the European Union wants to curb the illegal trade in animals and improve their protection.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Negotiators from the Parliament and the EU member states agreed on the new rules in November. They must now be formally confirmed by the Council, i.e. the EU member states.

There will then be transitional periods of several years for the chip requirement. For dogs, it will take effect ten years after entry into force and for cats after 15 years - in each case if they are kept privately. Farm cats are exempt from this. For dealers, however, the new rules will apply after just four years.

Against illegal trade

When the EU regulations finally come into force, all dogs and cats must also be registered in a national database. The data can be exchanged between EU countries so that an animal can be better assigned to an owner. For example, if a dog runs away on vacation, it will be easier to find out where it belongs at an animal shelter abroad. It should also make it more difficult to resell dogs and cats that have been illegally kept or brought into the EU.

For dealers and breeders, it is also stipulated that they must keep the animals in good conditions. Dogs and cats with "extreme characteristics" may also not be used for breeding if there is a "high risk" of suffering. The EU Commission is to work with experts to establish precise definitions by July 2030. Heavily bred dogs with extremely flat noses, for example, often have breathing difficulties.

According to official figures, citizens in the European Union own a total of more than 72 million dogs and 83 million cats. According to estimates, the trade in these two animal species generates an annual turnover of around 1.3 billion euros (approximately 1.2 billion Swiss francs).