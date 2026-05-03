A village in South Tyrol restricts access. Picture. suedtirol-tirol.com

The famous backdrop of the Dolomites attracts visitors from all over the world. But now the wine village of St. Magdalena is pulling the emergency brake. New measures are to curb mass tourism.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A village in the Villnöss Valley in South Tyrol is introducing strict measures against mass tourism from mid-May, as numerous visitors flock to the photo backdrop near St. Magdalena every day.

In future, cars and buses will no longer be allowed to drive directly into the village; visitors will have to walk, and parking spaces will be more expensive and severely limited.

Access for coaches in particular will be restricted after previous measures had little effect and locals complained about increasing congestion. Show more

In the Villnöss Valley in South Tyrol, a small village is fighting back against increasing mass tourism.

The wine village of St. Magdalena in particular has been attracting more and more visitors from all over the world for years, who want to take photos in front of the famous church with its backdrop of the Dolomites.

Now the authorities are taking action and introducing new measures. The online portal "t-Online" reports : in future, two barriers will restrict access to St. Magdalena between May and November.

Day tourists will then no longer be able to drive directly into the village by car or bus. Anyone wanting to see the popular photo backdrop will have to walk around 15 minutes. Locals and hotel guests will still be allowed to pass, as reported by Der Standard.

Parking will cost 250 euros in future

Two parking attendants will also be deployed. They will direct traffic and turn away vehicles if the parking spaces are full. The fees will also be increased: instead of the previous 10 euros, a parking space will now cost 15 euros.

Particularly strict rules apply to coaches. Parking costs 250 euros and spaces must be reserved online in advance. According to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", only four coaches are allowed to enter the village per day.

Guests from Asian countries in particular travel to the valley. In Japan, South Korea and China, the motif of the church in front of the mountains is particularly popular on social media. It is believed that an advertising campaign by a Chinese company helped to make the image known worldwide.

First measures taken as early as 2023

A local resident described the situation on site to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": In the months of May, June and October, up to eight buses of tourists would arrive every day.

"They run through the tall grass, they go to the farms and sit on the benches, they would even go into the house and the barn if we didn't have our guard dog."

The wine village of St. Magdalena had already taken initial measures in 2023, such as higher parking fees and prohibition signs. However, these had little effect. The authorities are therefore now resorting to much stricter rules to limit the crowds.

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