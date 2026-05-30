US President Donald Trump continues to enjoy "excellent health" according to the annual physical examination. According to the summary of the medical check-up published by the White House on the X platform on Friday evening (local time), Trump shows strong lung and heart function, neurological function and general physical condition.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial Day coincides with the 250th anniversary celebrations of the USA. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Overall, the document is full of top results and values within the normal range. Trump's cardiovascular system corresponds to that of a person around 14 years younger, his personal physician Sean Barbabella attested to the president, who turns 80 on June 14. Trump himself had already raved about a "perfect" course after the examination at the military hospital in Washington a few days ago.

Bruising from shaking hands while taking aspirin

The document explained the conspicuous complaints that have repeatedly triggered speculation about the president's state of health: according to the document, the bruising found on his hands was caused by frequent handshakes in combination with aspirin, which Trump is recommended to take in low doses as a blood thinner. Slight swelling of the lower legs, on the other hand, had improved compared to last year.

Mention was also made of the scarring on his right ear as a result of the gunshot wound that Trump sustained in the assassination attempt in the summer of 2024.

The examination also contains medical advice to Trump to exercise more and lose more weight.