Support for Donald Trump continues to wane. Ahead of the midterm elections in November, optimism among citizens is low; the economic situation and the conflict with Iran, in particular, are causing concern.

Here's what it's all about U.S. citizens generally give Donald Trump a negative rating when it comes to his handling of key issues. This is shown by a recent poll conducted by the *Washington Post* and Ipsos.

Pessimism is particularly high when it comes to economic policy and the Iran conflict. Only 15 percent “strongly support” the U.S. president, marking a new low.

The Republicans are in danger of losing their majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections this November. Summary created with

Americans are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with their president. According to a poll by the *Washington Post* and Ipsos, U.S. citizens largely give Donald Trump a negative rating for his handling of key issues. Even among Republicans, Trump is losing support—and that could have consequences for the midterm elections in November.

For Trump's party, control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate is at stake. If the Democrats were to take control of one or both chambers, it would severely limit the president's ability to act. This could drastically alter the remaining two years of Donald Trump's term.

Lowest figure: Only 15 percent “strongly” support Trump

Compared to a February poll, Trump’s overall approval rating (37 percent) and disapproval rating (61 percent) have not changed. Among registered voters, his approval rating stands at 40 percent. This is the same level as in 2021, when Donald Trump left office at the end of his first presidential term.

At just 15 percent, the number of respondents who “strongly support” Trump has also hit a new low. In February, that figure was still 19 percent. During his first term, two-thirds of Trump’s supporters “strongly approved” of him; now, according to polls by the *Washington Post* and Ipsos, that figure is well below half for the first time.

In addition, the U.S. president is unpopular among a wide range of sociodemographic groups—including men and women, as well as people of all ages, educational and income levels, and ethnic backgrounds. The exceptions are adults in rural areas (50 percent approval), white men without a college degree (53 percent), white Catholics (57 percent), and white Protestants (70 percent).

Many expect the economy to get even worse

While Trump's handling of the economy was still viewed largely positively at the end of his first term, public opinion has completely shifted. Only 33 percent of Americans currently approve of his economic policies.

In addition, more than twice as many U.S. citizens expect the economic situation to worsen rather than improve in the coming year. A record high of 43 percent say they are “not doing as well” as they were at the beginning of Trump’s term in office

29 percent support Trump's approach to the Iran conflict. While 40 percent still approve of his immigration policy, this figure has also dropped significantly compared to the beginning of his term, when 50 percent approved of the measures.

The survey was conducted online by the *Washington Post* and Ipsos from July 8 to 13 among 2,648 adult U.S. citizens nationwide.