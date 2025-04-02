The former childhood home of Donald Trump. Google Street View

Donald Trump's childhood home was sold for a low price in March 2025. The house stood empty for years and fell into disrepair. That's what's behind it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's childhood home was sold in March for 835,000 dollars (around 738,757 francs).

This is much less than what the former owner paid for the house in 2018.

It is not yet known who the new owner is. Show more

At first glance, Donald Trump's house - where he grew up until he was four years old - looks quite normal: It has five bedrooms, is in the Tudor style, has 230 square meters of space and is located in Jamaica Estates in Queens in New York.

No one wanted to buy the house for a long time. But in March, someone did anyway. For 835,000 dollars (around 738,757 francs) - a far cry from the 2.14 million dollars its former owner paid for it in 2017. That's according to theNew York Post.

So what exactly happened?

Pretty much unknown until 2016

Until his candidacy for the Oval Office in 2016, the property went largely unnoticed. A speculator finally bought the house at 85-15 Wareham Place in December 2016 and sold it again in early 2017. He made a profit of 750,000 dollars.

Donald Trump's childhood bedroom. Newsweek has intrepidly rented out his original home in Queens. pic.twitter.com/6JeTyDBIoN — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) August 16, 2017

To this day, it is not known who actually bought the house in 2017. In official documents, the buyer was listed as Trump Birth House LLC. It is generally assumed that the house belongs to Chinese investors.

For about a month, the house served as an Airbnb. Trump supporters were able to stay in the house for 725 dollars (639 francs) per night. A few feature writers also rented the house to "look for Trump" for their essays in his childhood home. The charity Oxfam America then rented the house to provide accommodation for refugees.

Empty for eight years

But then the city closed the house. After a month, the partial eviction order came. So the house was back on the market. No one wanted to buy it for eight long years. So the grass grew, garbage accumulated and bad rumors spread. Finally, a neighbor turned the house into a refuge for feral house cats. This combination is likely to have depressed the sale price.

.@OxfamAmerica rented out Trump's childhood home in Queens to refugees from Syria, Somalia and Vietnam.



It's on Airbnb for $725 a night. pic.twitter.com/WRBWpwJI4A — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 18, 2017

Finally, on Thursday, the New York Post was on site. They reported that workers were in the process of filling a large dumpster with old boards and other junk. A neighbor told the reporter that the buyer was an "unknown ripper". The seller has not yet been identified, but is said to be from China.

