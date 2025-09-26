Donald Trump's granddaughter is now selling sweatshirts with her own initials - for 130 dollars a piece. However, she does not want to reveal exactly where she has them made.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, has launched her own fashion collection of sweatshirts with the "KT" logo.

The production remains opaque, while the high price of 130 dollars per item and the marketing in front of the White House have led to criticism.

The logo also bears a strong resemblance to the branding of NFL star Travis Kelce. Show more

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr, is continuing to expand her influencer career - and is now also entering the fashion business. The granddaughter of US President Donald Trump has launched her own collection - initially consisting of sweatshirts prominently emblazoned with her initials "KT".

The collection is "a dream I've had for a long time", Kai reveals on Instagram. According to her, the sweaters can be worn for sports, school or even an elegant dinner. "I wanted to create a piece of clothing that is not just merch, but a basic that you can wear everywhere."

But what Kai Trump doesn't say: Where exactly she has the sweaters made. There is no indication of this either on the website or on her social media channels. "I bet it's not in the USA," the comments say.

The price is also remarkable: each piece costs a hefty 130 dollars. Kai is also criticized for this in the comments under her posts, with someone finding the value "pretty crazy". Someone else wrote: "130 dollars for a sweatshirt? That's how you show who you care about."

Is the logo copied from Travis Kelce?

The announcement photos are also causing discussion. They show Kai Trump presenting her sweatshirts in front of the White House, of all places. Some write that it is wrong and disturbing to use the White House as a backdrop for the sale of merchandise.

And then there's the similarity between the "KT" logo and that of footballer Travis Kelce. Several commentators note that the "KT" logo looks suspiciously similar to that of Taylor Swift's fiancé. Together with the clothing brand American Eagle, he sells clothing emblazoned with the initials "KT" in a very similar design.

Kai Trump has not yet commented on the criticism.

