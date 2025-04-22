Born in Buenos Aires and Pope at the age of 76. What else is known about the life of Jorge Mario Bergoglio? For example, Pope Francis completed an apprenticeship as a chemical technician and was a big football fan.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jorge Mario Bergoglio was born on December 17, 1936 in Buenos Aires as the son of Italian immigrants and initially trained as a chemical technician.

He later joined a Jesuit order. He was ordained a priest in 1969 and became a bishop in 1992. In 2001, John Paul II made him a cardinal before he was finally elected Pope on March 13, 2013.

Francis died on April 21, 2025 at the age of 88. Show more

Following the resignation of the German Pope Benedict XVI, the Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected as the new pontiff on March 13, 2013. He takes the name Francis and is the first head of the Catholic Church from South America.

The 266th Bishop of Rome was regarded as the Pope of the poor and lived modestly. For example, he chose not to live in the bishop's residence, like all his predecessors, but instead moved into a modest two-room apartment.

As a young man, Jorge Mario Bergoglio completed an apprenticeship as a chemical technician and then studied philosophy. He worked as a teacher of literature and psychology and even as a bouncer before deciding to become a priest.

Watch the video to find out about the most important events in the life of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who touched people as Pope Francis.

More from the department