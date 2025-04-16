Doris Bianchi was a personal assistant to former Federal Councillor Alain Berset until 2020. She currently manages the federal pension fund Publica. sda

Doris Bianchi is to be the new Director of the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO). The Federal Council appointed her as Stéphane Rossini's successor on Wednesday.

A woman will head the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO) in future. The Federal Council appointed Doris Bianchi as the new Director on Wednesday. She succeeds Stéphane Rossini. The former SP National Councillor from Valais had already announced in October that he would be leaving the Federal Office due to the controversy surrounding the financial prospects of the AHV.

Social Affairs Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider announced the appointment at a media conference on Wednesday. Bianchi holds a doctorate in law and has been Director of the federal pension fund Publica since its inception.

Former trade unionist

Prior to this, the 50-year-old was a personal assistant to the then Minister of Social Affairs Alain Berset for three years. Bianchi worked for the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB) from 2005 to 2018.

In its announcement on the appointment, the Federal Council wrote that Bianchi was also involved in the area of social insurance on a part-time basis. Among other things, she was a member of the Federal Commission for Occupational Pensions, the Federal Commission for Old Age, Survivors' and Invalidity Insurance and the Suva Council for several years.

Incorrect figures in the voting booklet

According to the communiqué, Bianchi will take office on September 1. Her predecessor Stéphane Rossini is already leaving the FSIO at the end of June. His resignation is linked to the discussion about inflated figures in the calculation of the AHV's financial prospects.

In the documents for the vote on the latest AHV revision and thus the higher women's retirement age in September 2022, an overly pessimistic forecast for AHV financing was mentioned. This was also included in the voting booklet for the vote on the 13th AHV pension on March 3, 2024.

In September of last year, the federal government corrected the assumed AHV expenditure for 2033 downwards by CHF 2.5 billion - to CHF 69 billion.

Duty of care not breached

The incorrect AHV figures also had legal repercussions. The Greens and SP women demanded that the vote on the women's retirement age be annulled before the Federal Supreme Court. However, the court unanimously rejected their complaints in December. It argued that the legal consequences of an annulment were not foreseeable.

Rossini is resigning his post, although an administrative investigation concluded in February that neither he nor other FSIO employees had breached their duty of care. According to the investigation, the calculation program used by the Federal Office contained two formulas that were mathematically unsupported and led to implausibly high expenditure in the long term. However, there was no actual calculation error.

In its communiqué on Wednesday, the Federal Council expressly thanked the outgoing FSIO Director for his dedicated work and expressed its appreciation.