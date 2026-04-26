The shooting incident at the gala dinner of US capital correspondents with the government raises questions about the security concept. Several participants criticize the precautions.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you An armed man breaks through a security gate at the gala dinner in Washington and sets off the alarm.

The incident raises doubts about the security concept, as the perpetrator gets into the building despite having a shotgun, pistol and knives.

Participants criticize lax controls, while Donald Trump and Kari Lake also comment publicly on the situation. Show more

As can be seen in the footage from a security camera, a man stormed through the Secret Service security gate shortly after the event began. Several officers pulled out their weapons and pointed them at the suspected assailant. US President Donald Trump posted the short clip himself on his Truth Social platform.

However, the fact that the heavily armed man, who according to the authorities had checked into the hotel, was able to get this far at all cast doubt on the security concept. According to investigators, the suspected attacker was carrying a shotgun, a handgun and several knives.

Hotel entrance was allegedly not secured

Attendees of the gala dinner stated that the presentation of an invitation was sufficient to be allowed into the building. No identification had been requested. MAGA activist Kari Lake confirmed this in a post on X. She could not believe "how lax security was" at the correspondents' dinner, she wrote.

I can’t believe how lax the security was at the White House correspondents dinner tonight. Upon entering nobody asked to visibly INSPECT my ticket nor asked for my photo identification. All one had to do was flash what appeared to be a ticket and they were fine with that. When… pic.twitter.com/sLQjJDCEK1 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 26, 2026

According to theNew York Times, the entrance to the Washington Hilton itself was not secured with metal detectors. The gate to the security zone was only set up closer to the ballroom.

There would have been good arguments for intensive security measures: US President Donald Trump has already been the target of several failed assassination attempts. In 1981, an assailant shot and injured the then US President Ronald Reagan in front of the Washington Hilton, where the dinner was held.