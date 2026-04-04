Downed US jet in Iran puts Trump under pressure - Gallery An F-15E fighter jet has been shot down over Iran. (archive image) Image: dpa According to Trump, the downing of the fighter jet has no influence on possible talks. (Archive image) Image: dpa An A-10 fighter jet involved in the search and rescue mission also crashed. (archive picture) Image: dpa The USA and Israel repeatedly carry out airstrikes on targets in Tehran. (archive picture) Image: dpa Downed US jet in Iran puts Trump under pressure - Gallery An F-15E fighter jet has been shot down over Iran. (archive image) Image: dpa According to Trump, the downing of the fighter jet has no influence on possible talks. (Archive image) Image: dpa An A-10 fighter jet involved in the search and rescue mission also crashed. (archive picture) Image: dpa The USA and Israel repeatedly carry out airstrikes on targets in Tehran. (archive picture) Image: dpa

A US fighter jet crashes over Iran after enemy fire. A rescue mission is underway. Before that, the USA gave the impression that it had gained air supremacy over the country.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A US fighter jet has been shot down in Iran for the first time since the start of the war and a crew member is missing.

Other American aircraft were also hit, demonstrating Iran's military strength.

At the same time, heavy attacks shook the capital Tehran and other cities in the region. Show more

Following the first hostile shooting down of a US fighter jet in Iran since the start of the war, the whereabouts of a crew member are uncertain. He was on board an F-15 fighter jet After five weeks of combat operations, it was not the only setback suffered by the United States on Friday, according to Iranian and US media reports: According to the report, Iran also hit a US A-10 fighter jet in the Persian Gulf region near the Strait of Hormuz.

As reported by NBC News and CBS News, citing US officials, the aircraft was supporting a search and rescue mission after Iran had previously shot down the F-15E fighter jet over its territory. According to several US media outlets, the pilot of the plane managed to steer his damaged aircraft into Kuwait's airspace and make it to safety.

According to information from NBC News and the Washington Post, Iran also hit two Black Hawk helicopters, which were also involved in the search and rescue operations. Soldiers were injured but were able to escape to safety, it was reported.

The incidents represent a further escalation of the war started by the USA and Israel and show that Iran is still capable of doing so: Iran is still capable of becoming dangerous to the attackers. This puts President Donald Trump under pressure. He and his team recently gave the impression that US aircraft no longer had to fear attacks in Iran's airspace. The USA had gained air sovereignty, they said. The president repeatedly suggested that Tehran's military capabilities had already been virtually destroyed.

How Trump reacted to this

The USA initially kept a very low profile after the setbacks. According to media reports, one of the two crew members of the F-15E aircraft was rescued after the crash.

When asked what he would do if the other crew member, who was still being sought, was captured or injured by Iranians, Trump said in a telephone interview according to the British newspaper "The Independent": "Well, I can't comment on that because - we hope that won't happen." According to NBC News, Trump does not see any talks with Iran being affected by the downing of the fighter jet.

The president, who usually leaves the US capital on Fridays to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, for example, is staying in Washington this Saturday according to his official schedule.

Cause of crash of second US fighter jet unclear

The crash of a second US fighter jet in the Persian Gulf region is apparently not yet being clearly recorded by the US authorities as a downing by Iran. A US representative, who wished to remain anonymous, told the AP news agency that it was unclear whether the A-10 aircraft had been shot down by the Islamic Republic's air defenses, as claimed by Iranian state media, or had crashed for other reasons.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian state media had already reported the shooting down of an F-15E fighter jet. An email from the Pentagon obtained by the AP stated that the military had been informed of the downing of a fighter jet. Israeli and US officials subsequently confirmed to the AP news agency that a crew member had been rescued during a search and rescue operation in southwest Iran.

"Critical" search for US crew member in Iran

According to an expert, the search for the missing crew member of a downed fighter jet in Iran is a "critical mission" for the USA, which could have a significant impact on the attitude of the US population towards the war. If Iran finds the crew member first, it would be "a big win" for Tehran, Laurel Rapp, director of the North America program at the Chatham House think tank, told the BBC. Iran would then have "very powerful leverage".

Heavy attacks on Tehran

In the Iranian capital Tehran, meanwhile, there were new heavy attacks late on Friday evening. Residents in the north of the city reported massive explosions that caused entire buildings to shake. People ran out onto the streets in panic. According to a local media report, targets in the affluent district of Niawaran were attacked.

Residents of the west of the city also called each other after the extensive attacks to reassure each other that they were still alive, it added. Eyewitnesses said there were several emergency vehicles on the streets and "smoke everywhere".

Friday was the last day of the two-week Persian New Year vacation, which is why many people had returned to the capital. "But now they are packing up and want to get out again," said one Tehran resident.

In retaliation for the American-Israeli attacks, Iran is repeatedly targeting targets in the Persian Gulf states, which Tehran considers to be US allies. During the night, sirens blared in Bahrain, for example, and citizens were urged to flee to safety.

In Dubai, debris fell onto the façade of a building in the Dubai Marina district following an air defense operation. There was no fire and no one was injured, it was reported. In Israel, the authorities also reported damage after a missile strike.