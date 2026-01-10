In this screenshot from a video obtained by the AP news agency outside Iran, a masked protester holds a picture of Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi during a demonstration in Tehran. Uncredited/UGC via AP/dpa

The Iranian leadership is trying to play down the nationwide protests. Activists, on the other hand, speak of dozens of deaths, hundreds of injuries and thousands of arrests.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Iranian authorities are cracking down, yet the demonstrations continue.

According to activists, at least 65 people have been killed during the mass protests in two weeks. Over 2300 people are also said to have been arrested.

Demonstrations have taken place in the metropolises of Tehran and Mashhad, among others.

Meanwhile, the Iranian leadership is playing down the nationwide protests.

The exact extent of the protests remains unclear, as the Iranian leadership has imposed a nationwide internet ban. Show more

Despite the authorities' crackdown, the demonstrations in Iran are continuing. According to activists, at least 65 people have been killed in the mass protests in the Islamic Republic, which have been going on for almost two weeks. More than 2,300 other people have been arrested, reported the US-based human rights network HRANA. Despite an almost complete internet ban, demonstrations took place in 180 cities.

The Oslo-based organization Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) had previously reported that 51 demonstrators had been killed during protests so far. However, figures from several major cities from Thursday and Saturday night were still missing. Hundreds of other people are said to have been injured in confrontations with the security forces. The figures cannot be independently verified at present.

Leadership in Tehran plays down rallies

The Iranian leadership played down the nationwide mass protests on Saturday. Calm prevailed in most of the country's cities, a spokesperson explained on state television, as can be seen in a video from the news agency of the Iranian state broadcaster, Iribnews.

It was also reported that "armed terrorists" had again attempted to disrupt public security in various cities. However, thanks to the arrival of the security forces and the strong presence of the population, there were no armed attacks. In the city of Kaswin, people strongly condemned the actions of "armed terrorists".

As can be seen in this video still, numerous people gathered in Tehran to protest against the Iranian leadership. Uncredited/UGC/AP/dpa

Demonstrations in Tehran and Mashhad, among other places

On Friday evening, however, masses of people protested against the government in various major cities for the second evening in a row. Demonstrations took place in the metropolises of Tehran and Mashhad, among others. Videos widely shared on social media showed crowds gathering in central squares. The footage could not initially be independently verified.

The British BBC reported that the Farabi Hospital, Tehran's most important eye center, was in crisis mode, citing a doctor from Iran who had been in contact via the satellite internet Starlink on Friday evening. Emergency services are overloaded. Non-urgent admissions and operations have been suspended and staff have been called in to treat emergencies.

Only a few images are leaking out due to internet blocking

The exact extent of the demonstrations remains unclear. As the Iranian leadership has imposed a nationwide internet blackout, which has been in place for more than 48 hours according to Netblocks, an organization specializing in internet blocking, only a few recordings are still leaking out.

Security forces and selected government-affiliated media such as the state broadcaster, for example, are not affected by the blockade of internet access and continue to disseminate their reports, for example via the messenger service Telegram. People are reportedly bypassing the blackout via Starlink satellite internet - provided they were able to illegally import the necessary terminals.

The protests began at the end of December, triggered by a massive economic crisis and a sudden drop in the Iranian currency, the rial. Angry traders initially took to the streets in Tehran. The protests have since spread to the entire country.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei strongly condemned the protests. He spoke of "troublemakers" and people "harmful to the country" and signaled a tough stance against the demonstrators.

Shah's son calls for nationwide strike in Iran

Reza Pahlavi, son of the Shah who was overthrown in 1979, called for nationwide strikes in Iran on Saturday from his exile in the USA. Workers and employees in key sectors such as the oil, gas and energy industries should stop working, Pahlavi explained on Platform X. The aim is to weaken the financial lifelines and bring the oppressive apparatus to its knees.

Pahlavi also called for demonstrations on Sunday at 18:00 (local time/15:30 CET). The aim is not just to take to the streets, but to occupy and hold central squares in cities.

From his exile, Pahlavi is claiming a leading role in the opposition. For years, there has been no political force in Iran that is recognized by the demonstrators as a credible opposition. Many people in the country are therefore pinning their hopes on support from abroad. During the current mass protests, the slogan "Long live the king" was also heard - a direct reference to the exiled son of the former Shah.

Von der Leyen calls for the release of Iranian demonstrators

Following an appeal by European heads of state and government to renounce violence, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on Saturday for the immediate release of all arrested protesters in Iran and the complete restoration of internet access in the country. "The streets of Tehran and cities around the world echo with the steps of Iranian women and men demanding freedom," the German politician wrote on social media. Europe stands firmly by their side and condemns the violent repression of legitimate demonstrations in the strongest possible terms.