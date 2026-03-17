A man has demanded a ransom for the return of more than 30 urns. (symbolic image) dpa

Following the theft of dozens of urns in Malaysia, a suspect is demanding payment for their return. The investigation is ongoing. It is not the first case of its kind.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you More than 30 urns were stolen from a memorial park in Malaysia and the perpetrator demanded a ransom.

The police are investigating the theft and extortion.

Recently, there was a similar case in the south of the country. Show more

Police in Malaysia are investigating the bizarre theft of more than 30 urns from a memorial park in Nilai, south of the capital Kuala Lumpur. The urns were located in a columbarium - an above-ground burial site. The perpetrator is said to have stolen the urns from the niches and then demanded a ransom for their return, Malaysian media reported, citing the police.

A suspect contacted the park administration using a foreign number and claimed to have found the urns, a police spokesman said. Shortly afterwards, however, he demanded payment for the return. It was not known how much money he was demanding. "The police are actively working to track down the suspect," the spokesperson emphasized.

Similar case in another part of the country

The investigation has been ongoing since the end of February. The police are treating the case as theft, extortion and disturbing the peace of the dead, among other things. Just a few days ago, a similar case was reported in Kulai in the southern state of Johor, in which more than 20 urns were allegedly stolen from a columbarium.