Police in Malaysia are investigating the bizarre theft of more than 30 urns from a memorial park in Nilai, south of the capital Kuala Lumpur. The urns were located in a columbarium - an above-ground burial site. The perpetrator is said to have stolen the urns from the niches and then demanded a ransom for their return, Malaysian media reported, citing the police.
A suspect contacted the park administration using a foreign number and claimed to have found the urns, a police spokesman said. Shortly afterwards, however, he demanded payment for the return. It was not known how much money he was demanding. "The police are actively working to track down the suspect," the spokesperson emphasized.
Similar case in another part of the country
The investigation has been ongoing since the end of February. The police are treating the case as theft, extortion and disturbing the peace of the dead, among other things. Just a few days ago, a similar case was reported in Kulai in the southern state of Johor, in which more than 20 urns were allegedly stolen from a columbarium.