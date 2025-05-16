Dream islands in Thailand close for five months - Gallery The Similan Islands with their granite formations are popular with day tourists from all over the world - and are now allowed to recover. (archive picture) Image: dpa In the dry season, tourists flock to the snow-white beaches of the Similan Islands every day. (archive picture) Image: dpa Numerous tourist boats head for the Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea every day. (archive picture) Image: dpa Most tourists visit the Phi Phi Islands on traditional boats like these. (archive picture) Image: dpa Dream islands in Thailand close for five months - Gallery The Similan Islands with their granite formations are popular with day tourists from all over the world - and are now allowed to recover. (archive picture) Image: dpa In the dry season, tourists flock to the snow-white beaches of the Similan Islands every day. (archive picture) Image: dpa Numerous tourist boats head for the Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea every day. (archive picture) Image: dpa Most tourists visit the Phi Phi Islands on traditional boats like these. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Many paradise islands in Thailand are suffering from mass tourism. Two famous archipelagos in the south are now allowed to recover for months. After that, a new development awaits.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two island groups popular with travelers to Thailand from all over the world are now closed to visitors again.

Until October 14, the nature around the beautiful Similan Islands and Surin Islands in the Andaman Sea will be given a break to recover from the tourist rush.

After the reopening in five months, there will be an innovation: Visitors will have to purchase an electronic entry ticket in future and leave their passport number. Show more

Two island groups popular with travelers to Thailand from all over the world are now closed to visitors again: Until October 14, the nature around the beautiful Similan Islands and Surin Islands in the Andaman Sea will be given a break to recover from the tourist rush, the government in Bangkok announced. The measure also serves to protect tourists during the rainy season, which has just started, when the sea is often choppy.

"This closure is an annual measure to maintain the balance of the marine ecosystem, reduce the impact of tourism, allow nature to recover and prevent damage from bad weather conditions during the monsoon season," it said in a message on Facebook.

Both island groups, which are particularly popular with day tourists and divers, can be accessed from the island of Phuket or the Khao Lak region on the mainland. In the dry season, the snow-white beaches with their spectacular granite formations are bustling with numerous excursion boats every day.

New: e-ticket from October

After the reopening in five months, there will be an innovation: Visitors will have to purchase an electronic admission ticket in future, providing their passport number. The e-ticket will be required for six marine national parks, including the famous Phi Phi Islands. The exact costs were not yet known.

The famous Maya Bay on the uninhabited island of Phi Phi Leh will also soon be closed again - but only for two months from the beginning of August to the end of September. The reason for this is to allow the fragile ecosystem of the bay to recover from the influx of tourists. The white tropical beach, which is framed by striking cliffs, was made famous by the hit movie "The Beach". In the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the beach is still completely untouched.