Shocking incident on a United Airlines plane en route from Lagos to Washington D.C.: A Boeing Dreamliner suddenly plunges 300 meters into the air - six people are seriously injured.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you A United Airlines Boeing 787 abruptly lost altitude due to a technical problem.

Four passengers and two flight attendants were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A further 27 passengers suffered minor injuries.

The pilot turned the aircraft around and initiated an emergency landing. According to the airline, a technical problem was the cause of the incident.

The same plane had already been diverted to Accra two days earlier due to a technical problem. Show more

Crass cell phone footage of passengers on a United Airlines flight from Nigeria to Washington D.C. documents the chaos and panic among the passengers after a Boeing Dreamliner abruptly lost altitude over the Atlantic and stalled.

Abrupt descent after serving food

According to some passengers, a violent bump was followed by up to three abrupt descents, causing chaos in the cabin. Four passengers and two crew members were seriously injured by falling baggage and other objects - food had just been served - and 27 other people suffered minor injuries.

Cause not turbulence

The pilot then announced an emergency landing, turned the plane around and landed the aircraft safely back at the starting point of the journey in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the airline, a technical problem was the reason for the turnaround. Aviation authorities in the USA and Nigeria are investigating the incident.