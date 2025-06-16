A baby was born on the A9 towards Nuremberg (DL) on Saturday. (archive picture) Imago

On Saturday evening, an accident occurred on the A9 in Germany in which two people were injured and taken to hospital by helicopter. At the same time, a baby was born in the traffic jam.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was an accident on the A9 in Germany on Saturday evening.

Two people were injured and flown to hospital.

A traffic jam formed, from which an emergency call was made because a baby was born. Show more

On Saturday evening, June 15, there was a car accident on the A9 in the direction of Nuremberg in Germany. The driver of an Audi sports car lost control of her vehicle for as yet unexplained reasons.

The car overturned and ended up in a field offside. First responders intervened immediately and took care of the two injured occupants. The front passenger of the car was seriously injured in the collision, the female driver suffered moderate injuries.

In the end, both people were flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. When the helicopter landed on the highway, a long traffic jam formed. An emergency call was then made from this.

"On a happier note, a child was born in the traffic jam. We went back to the scene with other emergency services. So far, the situation is under control," explained Thomas Schwarzmeier, Head of Rescue Services in the district of Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm.

Mother and child "are doing well", explained Brigitta Szendrei, a doctor in the delivery room at Ingolstadt Hospital, when asked by Mediengruppe Bayern on Sunday.