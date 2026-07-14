When filling up becomes a luxury: The fuel crisis in Russia is worsening dramatically, and prices are skyrocketing. A video now shows that drivers have to pay nearly 3.50 francs for a liter of gasoline.

Filling up the gas tank has become an expensive affair for people in Russia. (File photo)

Fuel Crisis in Russia Drivers pay up to 3.50 francs per liter of gas

Here's what it's all about Gas prices in Russia continue to rise sharply.

A video from a gas station now shows that drivers have to pay the equivalent of nearly 3.50 francs per liter of gasoline.

As a result of massive Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, fuel is in short supply throughout the country. Summary created with

Russia has vast crude oil reserves, and its domestic oil industry, with its many refineries, is the backbone of the economy. However, for several months now, the Ukrainian army has been launching massive attacks on these facilities.

The consequences are being felt acutely: Oil processing has now fallen to its lowest level in over 20 years. Many gas stations are empty, while others are now dispensing fuel only in limited quantities. Some drivers are waiting in lines stretching for kilometers to get gas. There have even been fights between frustrated drivers.

Prices are rising sharply

According to the Russian statistics agency Rosstat, the price of gasoline has risen by nearly 7 percent in three weeks, and the price of diesel by more than 8 percent.

And prices keep rising, as shown in a video from a gas station in Crimea. The video shows that a liter of gasoline at the pump costs 330 rubles, which is equivalent to about 3.50 francs. A 50-liter fill-up would thus consume about 15 percent of the average Russian monthly wage.

However, Russians aren't allowed to fill up their cars anyway. In many places, the maximum amount dispensed is limited to 20 liters per fill-up—if there's any gas at all.

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The fuel crisis, which originally began on the annexed Crimean Peninsula, has now spread to nearly all regions of the country.

The government has even halted diesel exports has now halted; gasoline exports have been banned for some time. In addition, Moscow has begun importing fuel.

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