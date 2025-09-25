It was only on Monday evening that a drone alert paralyzed Copenhagen Airport. (September 22, 2025) Image: Keystone/Steven Knap/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Larger drones have just paralyzed Copenhagen Airport. Now another airport is affected. This time the scale appears to be much smaller.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Just two days after the drone alert at Copenhagen Airport, a similar incident has led to the temporary closure of airspace over another Danish airport.

Drones were reportedly sighted near Aalborg Airport and the airspace there was closed, it was reported on Wednesday evening.

It was only on Monday evening that the sighting of several larger drones led to the closure of Copenhagen Airport, one of Scandinavia's most important airports, for a good four hours. Show more

Just two days after the drone alert at Copenhagen Airport, a similar incident led to the temporary closure of airspace over another Danish airport. Drones had been spotted near Aalborg Airport and the airspace there had been closed, the police in the North Jutland region announced on Platform X late on Wednesday evening. The police were on site and investigating.

The airport's sales and marketing director, Martin Svendsen, confirmed the information to the news agency Ritzau. The Flightradar24 portal also reported on the incident and wrote that three arriving aircraft had been diverted to other airports. One incoming flight and two outgoing flights were canceled.

Drones still in the air hours later

According to the Danish broadcasters DR and TV 2, police incident commander Jesper Bøjgaard told reporters at around midnight that several drones had been spotted at around 9.44 p.m. and were still in the air. He could not yet say exactly how many there were. It was also not yet possible to estimate their size, but they could be seen from the ground with their lights.

Bøjgaard announced that if the opportunity arose and it was justifiable from a safety point of view, they would be removed from the sky. As things stand, the drones pose no danger to passengers or local residents.

Much smaller airport than Copenhagen

It was only on Monday evening that the sighting of several larger drones led to the closure of Copenhagen Airport, one of Scandinavia's most important airports, for a good four hours. Around 100 flights were canceled and tens of thousands of passengers were affected by the disruption. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen spoke of the "most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date". It is still unclear who is behind the attack. Flight operations in Copenhagen have since returned to normal.

The drone activity in Aalborg is similar to that in Copenhagen, said Federal Police Chief Thorkild Fogde at a night-time press conference. A similar pattern can be seen, the drones are clearly visible and are flying with their lights on.

The airport in Aalborg is much smaller than the Danish capital's airport. According to the airport website, the last flight from Copenhagen was due to arrive there at 11.50 p.m. and the first flight back to the capital was scheduled to take off at 6.20 a.m. the next morning.