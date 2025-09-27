On Monday, drone sightings caused chaos at Copenhagen Airport. (archive picture) dpa

Another drone sighting over a Danish airfield has led to the closure of airspace over the affected area. Many questions remain unanswered.

DPA dpa

In Denmark, a series of drone sightings continues to cause nervousness. On Friday evening, the authorities once again reported at least one drone - this time over Karup Air Base, the country's largest military base. The base is located in the middle of Jutland, just a few kilometers from the small town of Karup.

The airspace was also briefly closed to civilian aircraft. "One or two drones" were observed, explained a police spokesperson. Although the closure did not have any major impact, experts still speak of a "critical situation".

The Danish police have now asked the public for help. Anyone who saw anything unusual in the region after dark on Friday evening should get in touch. So far, it is unclear where the drones came from and how they were controlled.

The Karup base is a heavyweight: 3500 people work there every day, including in airspace surveillance. All of the Danish military's helicopters are also stationed here. The facility covers around 3000 hectares - an area the size of a small town.

Days of drone alerts

The latest sightings are part of a whole wave: Copenhagen Airport was closed for hours on Monday evening because several large drones were reported. Further drones appeared in the following nights over smaller airports in Jutland - just a few kilometers from the German border.

The case is also causing unrest at a political level. Opposition politician Inger Støjberg accused the government of playing down the threat at the weekend. "Our vulnerability is being exposed and the responsible ministers have disappeared," she said at a party meeting. At the same time, however, she called for cohesion.

Officially, there is talk of a "hybrid attack". Investigators assume that the attack was carried out by a professional actor who deliberately wanted to cause unrest in the NATO country. Russia has already rejected speculation about possible involvement. At the same time, there are similar reports from Norway. Early on Saturday morning, police investigated a possible drone sighting over the important Ørland airbase - where Norway's F-35 jets are stationed.