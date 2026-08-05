A drone was spotted near a Ukrainian transport aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport. According to security sources, explosives with a detonator were reportedly attached to it.

Here's what it's all about A drone carrying explosives and a detonator was discovered near a Ukrainian transport plane at Leipzig Airport. NATO confirmed the incident; German authorities are leading the investigation.

The airport suspended operations overnight, and several flights were diverted. The police described it as a security-related incident but do not see any immediate danger.

The northern section has been back in operation since the early morning hours. The southern slope remains closed pending the investigation. Summary created with

According to a NATO spokesperson, a drone was seized near a Ukrainian aircraft at Leipzig Airport.

The investigation is reportedly being conducted by German authorities. According to information from security sources this morning, an explosive device with a detonator was reportedly attached to the drone. “Bild” had reported on the incident.

Explosives and Detonators

Security sources reported that the police had secured the drone. According to these sources, the drone was spotted shortly before midnight near a Ukrainian Antonov transport aircraft. According to security sources, Germany’s Federal Police were on the scene early this morning. The drone has since been examined using an X-ray machine.

Leipzig/Halle Airport suspended flight operations overnight after an unidentified flying object was spotted near the airport and a suspicious object was found near the south runway. According to a statement from the Leipzig police, several aircraft, including a passenger plane, were diverted. The police described the incident as a “security-related incident.” According to the statement, there is no immediate danger.

Operations Have Partially Resumed

The northern section has been back in operation since the early morning hours. The southern slope remains closed at this time pending the investigation.

According to the report, flight operations in the northern sector resumed shortly before 2:00 a.m. Police in the eastern German state of Saxony have launched an investigation in cooperation with the Federal Police.

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