EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has backed the Baltic states after the recent drone incidents and rejected Russian threats. "Europe stands in full solidarity and unity with Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania," she told a meeting with the presidents of the three EU and NATO countries in Vilnius. "If the Baltic states are put to the test, the whole of Europe will be put to the test."

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania border Russia and its ally Belarus. There have already been several incidents involving drones in the three states in the course of the war in Ukraine. In recent Ukrainian attacks, misguided unmanned aerial vehicles have repeatedly entered the airspace of EU and NATO members, some of which have crashed. Kiev had used them to attack targets in north-western Russia.

Unsubstantiated accusations and threats from Moscow

Moscow blames the Baltic states for this. Without any evidence, Russia accused the Baltic states of supporting Ukrainian drone attacks and making their airspace and territory available for this purpose. It even blatantly threatened Latvia with retaliation. The Baltic heads of state emphasized that Russia was the aggressor and that Ukraine had every right to defend itself. However, the three countries would never have allowed Ukraine to use its territory for defensive strikes against Russia.

What is happening on the eastern border is by no means just a problem for the Baltic states, but a test for the security of the entire EU, said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda after the talks with von der Leyen and his counterparts Alar Karis (Estonia) and Edgars Rinkevics (Latvia). Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are close partners and supporters of Ukraine, which has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years. The governments in Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius provide Ukraine with military, financial and humanitarian support.