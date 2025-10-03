After Copenhagen was terrorized by drones for days, a German frigate is now protecting the Danish capital. Arrests have been made off the coast of France as a result of the incidents. Europe wants to be prepared for a threat that is likely to come from Moscow.

French marines have stormed a ship off Saint-Nazaire, believed to belong to the Russian shadow fleet, and arrested the captain and chief officer of the Boracay.

The ship was close to Danish cities over which drones had already been spotted at the end of September.

Exception Munich: Many drones are spotted near seas. Kiev emphasizes that Moscow launches them from its shadow fleet and seeks escalation.

"I won't do it anymore": Vladimir Putin makes ironic comments on drone flights and warns against Europe's "militarization".

Arrest in Poland: Russia's secret service is said to have planned explosives attacks in Poland, Germany and Lithuania. Show more

These are images that are not exactly commonplace: A French navy rubber dinghy speeds towards a tanker off Saint-Nazaire. Soldiers board the Boracay, which is part of the Russian shadow fleet.

The captain and first officer of the ship are arrested. The duo remain in custody for the time being: according to public prosecutor Stephane Kellenberger, the two men did not cooperate and were unable to prove under which flag the tanker was sailing.

French military personnel have boarded Russian shadow fleet oil tanker named "Boracay". Vessel is suspected of being a launchpad for drones that forced the closure of airports in Denmark last week.



Even though the French authorities are not commenting on the background to the operation, there is a connection with the various drone sightings that kept Denmark on tenterhooks in September. The tanker was sailing in the Baltic and North Sea during the period in question.

Denmark's military "at the limit"

Drone sightings over Copenhagen Airport on September 22? The Boracay is around 90 kilometers from the Danish capital, having left the Russian Baltic Sea port of Primorsk two days earlier.

Two days later it is sailing through the North Sea when drones are reported over Esbjerg and other towns on the Danish west coast, CNN traces the tanker's route. The sightings cause an uproar: NATO deploys the Hamburg anti-aircraft frigate to Copenhagen.

The people of Copenhagen are happy about the presence of the German warship. "Our military is definitely at the limit of its capacity," says a 57-year-old man to Bild. Another states: "Oh, I hated that we couldn't shoot down a single drone to see where the hell they were coming from!"

Kiev: Russia uses tankers for its drone operations

Apart from the most recent drone incident, which today claimed the lives of 17 flights to and from Munich, the sightings in September follow a certain pattern: they often take place near water. At the beginning of September, the German police therefore searched the Scanlark freighter at the mouth of the Kiel Canal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is certain that Moscow's ships are the key to drone sightings: "Intelligence information indicates that the Russians are using tankers to launch drones and use them against European countries," he said on September 28.

For Kiev, it is clear what consequences must be drawn: "This is further proof of why the Baltic Sea and other seas must be closed to Russian tankers - at least for the shadow fleet."

"Russia has always tried to break the West"

On October 2, the 47-year-old adds: "The latest drone incidents in Europe are a clear sign that Russia still dares to escalate this war. It was never just about Ukraine. Russia has always tried to break the West and Europe."

There have been over 100 incidents, with a vast majority occurring after 2023. The scale of Russia's hybrid war is difficult to visualize due to its vastness.



It has not been proven that Vladimir Putin was behind the incidents in Amsterdam or Munich that paralyzed the airports there. The drone sightings over a hydroelectric power plant in Finland or the airport in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius also have nothing to do with Russia.

But the possibility that the Kremlin had a hand in it cannot be ruled out. Although Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasizes that his country would "never attack civilian facilities", this is demonstrably a lie.

Putin: "I will no longer do it"

Vladimir Putin comments on the case in Sochi on October 2. When jokingly asked why he was sending so many drones to the West, the Russian president replied: "I won't do it any more. I won't send any more to Denmark, to France, to Copenhagen. They can even reach Lisbon." Putin earns laughter for this.

Why do you send so many drones to Denmark?



The sightings were a sign of hysteria, like UFOs, Putin dismissed the whole thing. The French operation against the Boracay was an act of "piracy". He accuses the European governments: "They are trying to recreate the known enemy that they invented hundreds of years ago: Russia."

What bothers the 72-year-old is the "militarization" of Europe: "The reaction to such threats will be quite convincing, to say the least," warns Putin and adds: "We should not be provoked."

Explosive attacks in Poland, Germany and Lithuania

Denmark's foreign intelligence service FE nevertheless accuses the Kremlin of fighting the West in a hybrid manner. "Russia wants us to believe that there is an imminent threat of war," quotes Der Spiegel's head Thomas Ahrenkiel. "They would like us to live with this fear."

This statement is backed up by a report in the newspaper "Wyborcza": according to the report, the Polish authorities have caught a Russian agent named Wladyslaw G. in their net. A Russian intelligence service is said to have instructed Wladyslaw G. to dig up cans with dangerous contents in a cemetery and bring them to Lodz.

🇷🇺🔥 Putin warns Europe:

“They say Germany should be the most powerful army in Europe? We’ve been listening & watching closely. I believe no one doubts that Russia’s response won’t be long in coming.”



"We assume that the Russian military intelligence service GRU prepared terrorist attacks with drones and cans containing powerful explosives instead of corn," says a "Wyborcza" source. Similar cans were also discovered in a cemetery in Lithuania.

An attack is also believed to have been planned in Germany via Wladyslaw G., the report continues. The Polish authorities believe that the accused brought drone components and SIM cards into the country.