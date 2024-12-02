Two tourists go kitesurfing in Thailand and never return. Their relatives alert the rescue service. With the help of a drone, they set off in search of the two missing people.

Nicole Agostini

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of strong winds and waves on November 27.

In the southern part of the Gulf, the waves are expected to rise between two and three meters.

Nevertheless, a 28-year-old and 40-year-old tourist decide to go kitesurfing. Show more

Despite the weather warning, two tourists, a 28- and 40-year-old man, go kitesurfing near the Thai island of Khao Kalok. However, they do not return to the beach. Their relatives then alert the rescue services.

With the help of a drone, the authorities are able to locate the missing men. The two kitesurfers are stuck on a steep cliff. The strong currents have probably washed them away from the beach.

The rescue proves to be anything but easy, as the kitesurfers can only be reached on foot. The cliff is surrounded by waves. According to the surfers, they are said to have been stuck on the cliff for five hours.

