NATO's eastern border is 3000 kilometers long. A drone wall with tens of thousands of combat drones is now being discussed as a defense. The advantage: the drones are an inexpensive mass system.

The defense company Helsing advocates the rapid establishment of a credible conventional deterrent on NATO's eastern flank with new types of combat drones. "This drone wall could be set up within a year. You also need reconnaissance systems, satellites and probably reconnaissance drones," says Gundbert Scherf, co-founder and co-CEO, to the German Press Agency in Berlin.

The Munich-based company specializes in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) for the defence industry. It has developed the HX-2 drone for use - initially in Ukraine - which uses artificial intelligence to direct explosive charges at a target and is less susceptible to jamming.

The company has also established a partnership with the French space start-up Loft Orbital to monitor borders and troop movements using reconnaissance satellites. Preparations are underway with Swedish manufacturer Saab to install an AI application for air combat in the Gripen fighter jet. Helsing also plans to present an autonomous system for use at sea soon.

Democracies cannot wage a war of attrition

The combination of reconnaissance and combat drones is an intelligent barrier. Enemy forces would be fought, but own troops would be allowed through. A "drone wall" could therefore also replace mine barriers.

"It's a bit of a paradox, but autonomous systems are made for democracies. We value life, we all like to live a good life. I don't think our democracies can or want to wage a war of attrition that costs many lives," says Scherf.

"That means we really need to have these asymmetric technological capabilities. Asymmetric technology wins!"

In Germany, the use of armed drones and automated weapons systems has long been controversial. After years of discussions in the Bundestag, nothing happened at first. In 2020, the SPD, as the smaller partner in the government with the CDU/CSU, had the issue put on ice.

The protection of their own soldiers was very important, but as a "peace party" they saw the drone as a weapon of attack, explained SPD representatives. Fritz Felgentreu, then defense policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, dropped out in protest so as not to have to bend. Only Russia's major attack on Ukraine in 2022 fundamentally changed the situation.

"The current debate is still like the Cold War"

"If we think about NATO's eastern flank, i.e. the 3,000-kilometre border, and get there with mass, rely on asymmetric capabilities, i.e. concentrate tens of thousands of combat drones there, then it is a very credible conventional deterrent," says Scherf.

"At the moment, the debate is still like the Cold War. We count tank systems, aircraft and ships on the other side and see if we can somehow get close to parity with a lot of money. And I think that's the wrong way around." The experience of Ukraine shows that we have to rely on asymmetric technologies and create new dilemmas with mass.

German military planners and scientists are also looking at the new concepts with reference to Russia's rapid armament and are drawing lessons from Ukraine. A "drone wall" is already being discussed in the Baltic states. Drones are not seen as an alternative to tanks and artillery, but as a necessary supplement - although Germany is still pretty bare bones in this respect more than three years after the turn of the century.

Three steps: Navigation, detection and mission execution

According to the manufacturer, the HX-2 is capable of engaging artillery weapons, armored vehicles and other military targets at ranges of up to 100 kilometers. Because it recognizes its target and the path to it with AI, it is less susceptible to enemy jamming ("electronic warfare").

"To overcome this - i.e. to navigate without GPS coordinates - the system has to compare what it sees on the ground using map material. This requires intelligence on board so that the drone can even reach the target corridor," says Scherf.

Typically, the targets are hidden and the drone supports the search. In any case, the operator must first confirm the target. The human decides. But then the weapon can be guided autonomously to the target by an AI agent. Experts call the three steps "navigation, detection and finally mission execution". Ukrainian soldiers will learn how to operate them in a few weeks.

The drones are a mass system

On the fringes of the Munich Security Conference, Helsing announced that a further 6,000 of the combat drones would be built for Ukraine - in addition to the current delivery of 4,000 combat drones. The first production facility for local and sovereign production ("Resilience Factory") had been put into operation in southern Germany.

Helsing announced that more of these factories would be set up at several locations in Europe, which could produce tens of thousands of units per month in the event of a conflict.

The company describes the drone as a comparatively cheap mass system with a highly asymmetric effect. "The drones fight systems on the other side that have a much higher equivalent value. Drones fight tanks at less than 1 percent of the cost," said Scherf.

And: "Of course, an opponent can also shoot at drones with much more expensive missiles. But if you like, fighting a drone is more like destroying a missile."