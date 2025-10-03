Police and fire department are on duty after drone sightings and flight cancellations at Munich Airport. Photo: Jason Tschepljakow/dpa Keystone

One or more drones brought air traffic in Munich to a standstill on Thursday evening - 3,000 passengers were affected, some spent the night on camp beds in the terminal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Flight operations at Munich Airport were temporarily suspended due to drone sightings, resulting in the cancellation of 32 flights and the detour of other aircraft.

Around 3000 passengers were affected. Many had to spend the night on camp beds in the terminal, while others were accommodated in hotels.

The federal police have not yet been able to clarify the origin of the drones or locate any suspects; a police helicopter was also unsuccessful. Show more

Numerous flights have been canceled at Munich Airport due to drone sightings - around 3,000 passengers were affected. This was announced by the airport operator on Friday night. Hundreds of people had to spend the night on camp beds set up in the terminals. Others had to be taken to hotels. The federal police were unable to say at night whether air traffic would resume as normal in the early morning. It also remained unclear who could be responsible for the incident.

According to the Federal Police, several people had reported seeing a drone near the airport in the evening. Later, there were also sightings over the airport grounds. It was initially unclear whether it was one or more drones.

32 flights affected

German air traffic control then closed the runways late in the evening, it was reported. Officers from the state and federal police monitored the area and searched for flying objects and suspects - without success. A police helicopter was also deployed.

According to the operator, a total of 17 flights were canceled on Thursday evening. One passenger told the German Press Agency that the plane had already been on the runway, but had then taxied back to the terminal. Landings were also no longer possible from around 10.15 p.m.: 15 flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt instead, as the operator wrote on the airport's website.

Snacks and drinks for stranded passengers

According to the operator, blankets, drinks and snacks were distributed to the stranded passengers. Cots had also been set up in the terminals.

At Munich Airport, there is a ban on night flights for regular passenger traffic between midnight and 5.00 am. According to the operator, only night airmail and survey flights by German air traffic control are permitted during this time.

Visitors to the Oktoberfest could be affected

The Munich Oktoberfest runs until Sunday. The largest folk festival in the world attracts several million visitors from other cities and countries every year. They could also be affected by the air traffic restrictions. The Oktoberfest was closed for half a day on Wednesday due to a bomb threat.