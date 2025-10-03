Numerous flights have been canceled at Munich Airport due to drone sightings - around 3,000 passengers were affected. This was announced by the airport operator on Friday night. Hundreds of people had to spend the night on camp beds set up in the terminals. Others had to be taken to hotels. The federal police were unable to say at night whether air traffic would resume as normal in the early morning. It also remained unclear who could be responsible for the incident.
According to the Federal Police, several people had reported seeing a drone near the airport in the evening. Later, there were also sightings over the airport grounds. It was initially unclear whether it was one or more drones.
32 flights affected
German air traffic control then closed the runways late in the evening, it was reported. Officers from the state and federal police monitored the area and searched for flying objects and suspects - without success. A police helicopter was also deployed.
According to the operator, a total of 17 flights were canceled on Thursday evening. One passenger told the German Press Agency that the plane had already been on the runway, but had then taxied back to the terminal. Landings were also no longer possible from around 10.15 p.m.: 15 flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt instead, as the operator wrote on the airport's website.
Snacks and drinks for stranded passengers
According to the operator, blankets, drinks and snacks were distributed to the stranded passengers. Cots had also been set up in the terminals.
At Munich Airport, there is a ban on night flights for regular passenger traffic between midnight and 5.00 am. According to the operator, only night airmail and survey flights by German air traffic control are permitted during this time.
Visitors to the Oktoberfest could be affected
The Munich Oktoberfest runs until Sunday. The largest folk festival in the world attracts several million visitors from other cities and countries every year. They could also be affected by the air traffic restrictions. The Oktoberfest was closed for half a day on Wednesday due to a bomb threat.