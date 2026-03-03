The escalation in the Middle East is spreading. Fire has broken out at the US embassy in Riyadh following a drone attack. Americans are advised to leave dozens of countries in the Middle East immediately. These are the developments of the past few hours.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US and Israel continue to attack targets in Iran - Tehran in turn responds with counter-strikes on Israel and other surrounding countries.

The US embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh has been attacked by two drones, according to preliminary Saudi reports.

The US State Department has called on Americans in more than a dozen countries in the Middle East to leave immediately.

Representatives of the US government are now emphasizing that, contrary to earlier statements, President Donald Trump is not primarily concerned with a change of power in Iran. Show more

The conflict over Iran is escalating into a regional conflagration involving an increasing number of countries. Following attacks on Iran by the USA and Israel, including the killing of Ali Khamenei, Tehran is responding with strikes against Israel and US bases. In addition to Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are affected

Drones hit US embassy in Riyadh

The US embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh has been attacked by two drones, according to preliminary Saudi reports. A "limited fire" broke out, but only minor material damage was caused, a spokesperson for the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense announced on Platform X. The US embassy advised its compatriots in the kingdom to get to safety immediately and avoid the embassy until further notice, as there had been an attack on the facility.

The background to the incident was initially unclear. The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense later announced that eight more drones had been intercepted and destroyed near Riyadh and Al-Kharch, around 80 kilometers to the south. A fire apparently also broke out at the US embassy in the small Gulf state of Kuwait on Monday. Eyewitnesses reported to the German Press Agency that smoke was rising from the building. The reasons for this also remained unclear at first.

US President Donald Trump threatened to retaliate after the attack on the embassy in Riyadh on US broadcaster NewsNation.

Air strike in Tehran on Monday. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Mohsen Ganji

Americans should leave Middle East immediately

In light of the US and Israel's war with Iran, the US State Department has called on Americans in more than a dozen countries in the Middle East to leave immediately. A representative of the Department referred to "serious security risks".

The @SecRubio @StateDept urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks. Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from… pic.twitter.com/vdplAik2Sq — Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar (@AsstSecStateCA) March 2, 2026

The call concerns the following countries and regions: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Vance: Change of power in Iran is secondary

Representatives of the US government have emphasized that President Donald Trump is not primarily concerned with a change of power in Iran. In a "perfect world", the USA would welcome it if someone came to power in Iran who was willing to work with the United States, US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News. However, Trump's primary goal is to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. Ultimately, what happens to the leadership in Tehran is irrelevant.

The US government has been sending out contradictory messages for weeks and is constantly coming up with new reasons for war. In his first video message on the Israeli and US attacks on Iran on Saturday, for example, Trump called on the Iranians to take the country's leadership into their own hands. "When we're done, take over your government," the US president had urged the 90 million people in Iran.

VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: “What the president determined is he didn't want to just keep the country safe from an Iranian nuclear weapon for the first three, four years of his second term.”



“He wanted to make sure that Iran could never have a nuclear weapon, and that would require… pic.twitter.com/r9oxjzExoh — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 3, 2026

