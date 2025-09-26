Russian fighter jets appeared over the Baltic Sea on Thursday. Nato

In recent days, Russia has caused nervousness in Europe and North America with a series of military actions. From drones to NATO airspace to warships off foreign coasts - an overview of the latest incidents.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russian drones and fighter jets violated the airspace of NATO states several times.

A Russian warship cruised off Denmark for days.

US interceptors had to take off again in Alaska. Show more

Russia is increasing the pressure on NATO: there have been several military provocations in recent days - from drone overflights and airspace violations to a warship off the Danish coast. The incidents between Eastern Europe and Alaska are causing alarm in the capitals of the West.

Drone violation of Polish airspace

One of the drones shot down. X / Shapas

On the night of September 9-10, more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine.

For the first time, there was a coordinated NATO countermeasure operation on its own territory: Polish F-16s, Dutch F-35s, an Italian AWACS and German Patriot batteries were activated. Airports in Poland had to close temporarily.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke of a "reckless and unprecedented violation", Prime Minister Donald Tusk of a "major provocation".

Poland immediately called for consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty in order to involve the partner states. NATO reacted with unity and emphasized that it would defend "every inch" of the alliance's territory.

Drone incident in Romania

On 13 September, NATO pilots tracked a Russian kamikaze drone that penetrated around 10 kilometers into Romanian territory and remained in the airspace for almost an hour.

Bucharest spoke of a dangerous escalation, Moscow denied any intention. Sweden, a NATO member since this year, declared the incident "unacceptable" and expressed its solidarity. Kiev also assessed the overflight as a deliberate extension of the conflict into NATO territory.

Airspace violation in Estonia

On September 19, Estonia reported the most serious airspace violation in years: Three Russian MiG-31s intruded without authorization and remained in Estonian airspace for around twelve minutes.

According to Tallinn, they flew up to nine kilometers deep into the country before Italian F-35s forced them to retreat as part of NATO air security. Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna spoke of an "unprecedentedly brazen" action and summoned the Russian ambassador. Estonia requested consultations under Article 4 of NATO.

Moscow denied the accusation and explained that the jets had been in international airspace on a flight to Kaliningrad. The incident coincided with Russian-Belarusian military exercises, which also included nuclear scenarios.

Note: For reasons of clarity, the incidents in Alaska are not shown on the map.

Warship off Denmark

On September 24, the Russian landing ship Aleksandr Shabalin was spotted off the island of Langeland - with its transponder switched off. The ship remained just outside Danish territorial waters for days. Military analysts suspect a connection with drone sightings over Denmark.

The Aleksandr Shabalin had been sailing off the Danish coast for days. Wikipedia

The head of the Danish domestic intelligence service (PET), Finn Borch, warned of an "increased risk of Russian sabotage". Danish intelligence chief Thomas Ahrenkiel said that so far there was no trace of the masterminds, but that there was a pattern of hybrid warfare.

The Kremlin rejected the accusations as unfounded. The ship belongs to the Russian Baltic fleet and has already been deployed in Syria. It can transport several tanks and hundreds of soldiers. The Danish authorities are currently investigating whether the ship was involved in the drone operations.

Hybrid attack in Denmark

Between September 22 and 25, drones were repeatedly spotted in Denmark - over Copenhagen, Aalborg and other locations. Several airports had to shut down operations, including the capital's airport. The authorities spoke of a targeted attack on civilian infrastructure.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen called the incidents a "systematic, hybrid attack". Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that Denmark was part of a "hybrid war" and had to be prepared for further attacks.

Officials suspect that a state actor is behind the drones. Concrete evidence has not yet been published.

Interception maneuver off Alaska

On September 24, NORAD located four Russian aircraft in the Air Defense Identification Zone off Alaska - two Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35s.

They did not violate U.S. or Canadian airspace, but flew close enough to trigger a response. NORAD dispatched interceptors, reconnaissance aircraft and tanker planes to accompany the formation. The USA emphasized that such encounters occur regularly.

Nevertheless, it was already the ninth interception event this year. Analysts see it as a signal that Moscow also wants to demonstrate its military presence outside Europe. Washington made it clear that there was no immediate threat, but that it would remain vigilant.

NATO interception maneuvers over the Baltic Sea

On September 25, Hungarian fighter jets took off to identify a formation of five Russian military aircraft off the Latvian coast.

These were three MiG-31s, one Su-30 and one Su-35. The aircraft did not comply with international safety standards, such as active radio contact or transponders switched on.

View of one of the intercepted aircraft on Thursday. Nato

Latvia's Defense Minister Andris Spruds explained that the incident showed NATO's determination to react even more actively to provocations in the future. In the Baltic states, constant air security by NATO partners is regarded as a central security guarantee.

Moscow has not yet commented specifically on the incident.

Drones near Swedish naval base

On September 26, several eyewitnesses reported drones over the Karlskrona naval base in southern Sweden. Public broadcaster P4 Blekinge reported parallel sightings at around 8.30 pm. The police launched an investigation to check for possible links to the drones in Denmark and Norway.

The Karlskrona base is a strategically important location for the Swedish navy. Military analysts therefore see the drone sighting as particularly sensitive. Official statements from the government are not yet available, but the investigation is ongoing.