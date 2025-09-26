According to Flightradar24, an aircraft bound for Amsterdam turned back and a flight from Copenhagen was also canceled. It is not yet clear whether a drone was actually flying - the police have not yet confirmed the incident.
At the same time, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that drones were also observed over the Karlskrona region in the south of the country during the night. "They appear to be similar models to those in Denmark," explained Mattias Lundgren, head of the investigation. Police officers also claim to have seen one of the missiles.
Numerous sightings in the last few days
Drones had already been reported over several Danish airports on Wednesday evening - including in Esbjerg, Sønderborg, Billund and at Skrydstrup military airfield. Reports were also received from critical infrastructure such as military installations, oil fields and ports. Sightings of ships in the North Sea have also been reported, but have not yet been confirmed.
The Danish authorities are now warning of a serious threat. "We are in a serious situation," said Thomas Ahrenkiel, head of the military intelligence service FE, at a press conference. However, there is currently "no information that would allow the perpetrators to be named".
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen also emphasized on public radio that there is no clear evidence so far to identify those responsible. The head of the domestic intelligence service PET, Finn Borch, spoke of a possible "hybrid warfare", which could also be observed in other parts of Europe. The risk of Russian sabotage is high.
It therefore remains unclear who is behind the incidents. The Danish government has already spoken of a "professional actor".