A white light over Alborg: according to the authorities, it is a drone. Screenshot X

Following further drone sightings in Denmark, concern is now spreading to Sweden. Missiles were spotted in the Karlskrona region during the night - even the police confirmed observations.

Sven Ziegler

Aalborg Airport in Denmark was closed again at short notice due to drone sightings.

Witnesses and the police also reported flying objects over Karlskrona in southern Sweden.

It is still unclear who is behind the incidents, but the Danish government suspects a professional background. Show more

The series of mysterious drone sightings in Northern Europe continues. As the news agency Ritzau reports, the airport in Aalborg, Denmark, had to be temporarily closed again on Friday night. The reason was a reported drone in the airspace. The airport remained closed between 23:40 and 00:35 local time.

According to Flightradar24, an aircraft bound for Amsterdam turned back and a flight from Copenhagen was also canceled. It is not yet clear whether a drone was actually flying - the police have not yet confirmed the incident.

At the same time, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that drones were also observed over the Karlskrona region in the south of the country during the night. "They appear to be similar models to those in Denmark," explained Mattias Lundgren, head of the investigation. Police officers also claim to have seen one of the missiles.

Numerous sightings in the last few days

Drones had already been reported over several Danish airports on Wednesday evening - including in Esbjerg, Sønderborg, Billund and at Skrydstrup military airfield. Reports were also received from critical infrastructure such as military installations, oil fields and ports. Sightings of ships in the North Sea have also been reported, but have not yet been confirmed.

The Danish authorities are now warning of a serious threat. "We are in a serious situation," said Thomas Ahrenkiel, head of the military intelligence service FE, at a press conference. However, there is currently "no information that would allow the perpetrators to be named".

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen also emphasized on public radio that there is no clear evidence so far to identify those responsible. The head of the domestic intelligence service PET, Finn Borch, spoke of a possible "hybrid warfare", which could also be observed in other parts of Europe. The risk of Russian sabotage is high.

It therefore remains unclear who is behind the incidents. The Danish government has already spoken of a "professional actor".