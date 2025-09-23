Police operation after drones were spotted at Copenhagen airport on Monday. Image: Keystone/Steven Knap/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

The sighting of several drones means that Denmark's most important airport is temporarily out of action. A short time later, there are similar problems at another airport.

Following a temporary closure due to drone sightings, Copenhagen Airport has resumed flight operations. However, there will still be delays and cancellations, the airport announced on its website last night. Meanwhile, the airport in the Norwegian capital Oslo was closed - also due to drone sightings. In both cases, it remained unclear who was controlling the drones.

🇩🇰🟢 Copenhagen Airport is once again operational. #SK7744 will be the first to land after a four hour halt to operations due to reported drone sightings near the airport. https://t.co/tlpeSNjkE3 pic.twitter.com/wEIX1CPPx1 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 22, 2025

Denmark's capital airport Copenhagen-Kastrup is one of the largest airports in Scandinavia alongside Stockholm-Arlanda and Oslo-Gardermoen. Passenger planes also fly from there to Swiss cities every day. In the evening, however, air traffic had to be completely suspended because, according to the Copenhagen police, two to three large drones were noticed in the area. Incoming flights were diverted and some departures were canceled.

Officials have confirmed that all arrivals and departures have been halted at Oslo Gardermoen Airport in Norway, after a drone was spotted earlier near the airport, with inbound flights being diverted to other airports in Norway. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 22, 2025

During the night, drones were also spotted at Oslo airport, as reported by the Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Citing the operator Avinor, it was reported that both the airport and the airspace over Oslo were closed. According to an airport spokeswoman, incoming flights were being diverted.

A "capable actor"

Police in Copenhagen confirmed several drone flights in the area of the airport on Tuesday. "We had two, three or four drones in the airspace around the airport," head of operations Henrik Stormer told "TV4 Nyheterna".

According to the authorities, the devices could neither be located nor intercepted and disappeared on their own. According to "Aftonbladet", police inspector Jens Jespersen said at a press conference that a "capable actor" was behind the operation. However, it was unclear who exactly was behind it. There were no indications of any danger to people.

Whether there is a connection to similar incidents in Oslo is currently being investigated. Jespersen did not rule out the possibility that the drones could have been launched from a ship near the Danish airport.

On the question of why they were not shot down, Jespersen referred to the risks: There were numerous residential buildings in the vicinity and passenger planes in the airspace. "You have to think carefully before you take a drone out of the sky - it will eventually fall somewhere, which poses additional risks," he said.

Tourists arrested in Oslo

The police in Norway do not believe there is a connection between a drone over Oslo city center and another incident at the airport.

In the case of the drone in the city center, an elderly couple from Singapore was arrested, the Norwegian news agency NTB reported, citing the police. The tourists had flown a drone over the historic Akershus Fortress near a ferry port. There is also a military area there.

They were charged with violating the Aviation Act. The drone was confiscated. The incident took place on Monday evening.

Drones at Oslo airport not verified

Suspected drone sightings at Oslo Airport remained a mystery. Operations had to be interrupted for several hours on Tuesday night as a result. However, the police were initially cautious and emphasized that the sightings had not yet been verified.

Drone sightings at Copenhagen Airport had also led to hours of downtime. The government in Denmark is speaking of an attack by a competent actor. However, it was initially unclear whether the two incidents were connected.

Just last weekend, a cyber attack on an IT service provider led to disruptions at several European airports. These included Berlin, Brussels, London Heathrow and Dublin airports. Some of the problems continued on Monday.

Head of government of Denmark speaks of attack

Following the drone sighting at Copenhagen Airport, the Danish government and authorities are speaking of an attack. According to the Ritzau news agency, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement that it was the "most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date".

Selenskyj speaks of "Russian violation" of Danish airspace

On Tuesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of a "Russian violation" of Danish airspace. The Danish authorities have not yet confirmed this.

Zelensky, who is currently in New York for political talks, explained that particular attention had been paid to "Russian violations of NATO airspace, including on September 22 in Copenhagen". Without a resolute response from its allies, Russia would "continue its provocations".

His statements remain vague: Selensky did not mention drones in his contribution. Although he referred to Copenhagen, he made no reference to the incidents on Monday evening, when the airport was closed for around four hours due to sightings of two to three drones. Operations were resumed shortly after midnight

Kremlin rejects suspicions

The Kremlin has rejected suspicions that Russia was involved in the drone incident at Copenhagen Airport.

"If you make unfounded accusations every time, this honestly leads to such statements no longer being heeded," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in Moscow. Anyone who wants to be serious and responsible should not always throw such accusations around, he told the state news agency Tass.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, on the other hand, does not rule out the possibility that Russia could have had something to do with the drones over the airport. She said in Copenhagen that the incident should be seen in the light of other recent incidents in Europe. She mentioned Russian drones over Poland and the intrusion of Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace. Russia has also rejected these accusations.