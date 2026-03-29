Debris, melted nuclear fuel and a large hole: A two-week mission with micro-drones provides data and images from one of the damaged reactors at Fukushima.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you 15 years after the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, new, rare images from one of the damaged reactors have been published.

Micro-drones were used during the mission.

The reactors still contain 880 tons of radioactive material and radiation levels remain high. Show more

In March 2011, a severe earthquake and tsunami led to a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. A core meltdown occurred in three reactors. Radioactive substances were released as a result.

Since then, the operator TEPCO has been working to dismantle the plant. In March 2026, the company sent mini-drones deep inside the pressure vessel of the severely damaged reactor 3 for the first time.

The devices were inserted through a hole just a few centimetres wide and were able to film and measure briefly in the extremely radioactive environment. The aim of the approximately two-week mission was to record the condition inside and collect data for the subsequent recovery of the molten fuel.

Images were taken from previously inaccessible areas. The results so far show a hole in the pressure vessel and deposits that are probably melted fuel, as well as severely damaged structures.

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