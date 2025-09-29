A Norwegian airline plane on a domestic flight had to turn back due to a drone sighting (symbolic image). Archivbild: Keystone

Following the drone sightings in Denmark, flights in neighboring Norway have now also had to be diverted as a precaution.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Norway, flights were diverted and airports temporarily closed due to suspected drone sightings, including in Bardufoss and Brønnøysund.

The origin of the drones is still unclear.

A general ban on civilian drone flights is also in place in Denmark until Friday due to recent drone sightings and the upcoming EU summit. Show more

According to media reports, several flights have been diverted due to suspected drone sightings in Norway. An aircraft on its way from the capital Oslo to Bardufoss Airport in the northern province of Troms had to turn back late in the evening, reported the broadcaster NRK, among others, citing the airline Norwegian. The airport was therefore temporarily closed.

Earlier on Sunday, drones had also reportedly been spotted within the exclusion zone at Brønnøysund Airport in the province of Nordland further south. A flight was also diverted in this case, NRK reported, citing the airport operator Avinor. The possible origin of the drones was initially unclear.

A drone alert has been in place in neighboring Denmark for days after several drones were spotted at airports. The entire Danish airspace will therefore be closed to civilian drone flights until next Friday. The background to this is the EU summit taking place in Copenhagen this week, as announced by the Ministry of Transport. From Monday, all civilian drone flights will be banned in Denmark.