According to media reports, several flights have been diverted due to suspected drone sightings in Norway. An aircraft on its way from the capital Oslo to Bardufoss Airport in the northern province of Troms had to turn back late in the evening, reported the broadcaster NRK, among others, citing the airline Norwegian. The airport was therefore temporarily closed.
Earlier on Sunday, drones had also reportedly been spotted within the exclusion zone at Brønnøysund Airport in the province of Nordland further south. A flight was also diverted in this case, NRK reported, citing the airport operator Avinor. The possible origin of the drones was initially unclear.
A drone alert has been in place in neighboring Denmark for days after several drones were spotted at airports. The entire Danish airspace will therefore be closed to civilian drone flights until next Friday. The background to this is the EU summit taking place in Copenhagen this week, as announced by the Ministry of Transport. From Monday, all civilian drone flights will be banned in Denmark.