Once again Drones spotted over nuclear power plant and airport in Belgium

9.11.2025 - 23:50

Three drones were spotted over the Doel nuclear power plant. (archive picture)
Three drones were spotted over the Doel nuclear power plant. (archive picture)
Drones have once again been reported flying over critical infrastructure in Belgium. Three drones are said to have flown over a nuclear power plant.

10.11.2025, 00:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Drones have once again been spotted over sensitive facilities in Belgium.
  • This time over the Doel nuclear power plant near Antwerp.
  • There was also a one-hour interruption to air traffic at Liège Airport due to drones.
Show more

Drones have once again been spotted over critical infrastructure in Belgium - this time over a nuclear power plant near Antwerp. This had no impact on the activity of the Doel power plant, reported the Belga news agency in the evening, citing the operator Engie. A total of three drones were spotted. According to Belga, the police did not want to comment on the incident.

Previously, several drones had also been spotted at Liège airport. As a result, air traffic was suspended for almost an hour in the evening.

Drones had recently been spotted several times in Belgium, including at the Belgian military base Kleine-Brogel, which is used by NATO. According to unconfirmed reports, the airbase is one of the locations in Europe where US nuclear weapons are stored. Traffic at Brussels and Liège airports was also temporarily suspended recently due to drone sightings.

Last week, the German Ministry of Defense announced that the Bundeswehr was supporting Belgium in drone defence. Belgium had requested the support.

