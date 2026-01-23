Three women were killed in a serious traffic accident in Bavaria. A Mercedes driver veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with their car. According to police, a breathalyzer test showed that the 36-year-old had a blood alcohol level of more than one per mille.

Here's what it's all about Three women, aged 69 and 73, died in a head-on collision on a federal highway in Bavaria.

A 36-year-old Mercedes driver had veered into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into her car.

The man was seriously injured. According to the police, a breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol level of more than one per mille. Summary created with

Three women were killed in a serious head-on collision in the German state of Bavaria on Saturday evening. Another person was seriously injured.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Federal Highway 470 near Dietersheim. According to a report in *Bild* citing police sources, a 36-year-old man was driving his Mercedes toward Bad Windsheim. For reasons that remain unclear, he veered into the oncoming lane about 500 meters before Dottenheim.

There, the Mercedes collided head-on with an oncoming Opel. Inside were a 73-year-old driver and two 69-year-old passengers.

Women are still dying at the scene of the accident

Due to the force of the impact, both vehicles were thrown off the road. They came to a stop in adjacent fields. The three women were trapped inside their car. Emergency responders were only able to recover their bodies.

The 36-year-old was alone in the Mercedes and suffered serious injuries. A rescue helicopter transported him to a hospital. According to police, an initial breathalyzer test there showed a blood alcohol level of more than one per mille.

Whether alcohol consumption was to blame for the accident is still under investigation. The district attorney’s office ordered an accident investigation. The B470 remained closed in both directions for several hours while evidence was collected and recovery efforts were underway.