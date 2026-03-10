  1. Residential Customers
Overcrowded animal shelters Dubai influencers flee war - leaving their pets behind

Adrian Kammer

10.3.2026

Since the start of the war in Iran, more and more expats have been fleeing the city of Dubai. Their pets are left behind. The animal shelters in the United Arab Emirates are overcrowded.

10.03.2026, 16:06

In view of the tense security situation in the Middle East, many foreigners are leaving the emirate of Dubai.

According to local animal welfare organizations, pets are increasingly being left behind or handed in to animal shelters.

Overcrowded animal shelters in Dubai

It is expensive and time-consuming to take pets abroad. It also requires a lot of documentation and thorough preparation.

Apparently, many expats do not want to go to all this trouble. Animal shelters are already warning that their capacities are increasingly exhausted.

