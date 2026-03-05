Rockets are currently hitting Dubai. Influencers continue to show pictures of seemingly normal everyday life on social media. Picture: Keystone

While rockets hit Dubai, influencers post videos in which they emphasize their loyalty to the regime. Critical words are hard to find - for good reason: in the Emirates, social media posts can quickly become a criminal offense.

Noemi Hüsser

War is raging in the United Arab Emirates. Airspace is closed, hundreds of thousands of tourists are stranded and last weekend rockets hit the Palm Jumeirah hotel complex.

But if you scan the social media channels of influencers living in Dubai these days, you will hardly find any reports of a crisis. You live in Dubai," reads a video posted by dozens of influencers over the past few days. This is followed by a montage of slow-motion footage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his son - with the sentence: "No, because I know who is protecting us."

The trend is currently spreading on Tiktok and Instagram. It is unclear who started it. In the comments, however, many people express a lack of understanding: why are so many influencers posting a video like this at the same time? Have they been paid by the government to do this? Or were they put under pressure?

It's not just observers who are unsure, but also influencers themselves in some cases. "I don't know what I can and can't say," said influencer Nathalie Bleicher-Woth on social media. And Zara Secret first posted videos of the burning Palm Jumeirah and then later wrote: "We're not allowed to post anything! I had to delete everything!"

The media quickly picked up on these statements. "Bild" asked: "Do sheikhs muzzle influencers?"

Zara Secret defends herself against this portrayal. The influencer later explained in an Instagram story that she had not removed the videos due to pressure from the government, but because followers had written to her that she could be punished for doing so. "I just didn't know if it was true or not," she said.

"Almost anything can be interpreted as a criminal offense"

There is no freedom of expression in the United Arab Emirates. Radha Stirling, CEO of the organization Detained in Dubai, writes in a statement: "The United Arab Emirates' cybercrime laws are among the strictest in the world when it comes to social media."

This means that anyone who publishes content that "damages" or "mocks" the reputation or dignity of the United Arab Emirates, its institutions or public figurescan be punished. "The wording of the law is deliberately broad," writes Stirling. "This means that almost anything that contains criticism of government policy or regional conflicts can be construed as a criminal offense."

Earlier this week, the country itself even warned against "publishing or disseminating rumors and information from unknown sources via social media platforms or other technological means". This could result in "spreading confusion and jeopardizing the security and stability of society".

Warning ⚠️

——-

The Public Prosecution warns against publishing or circulating rumors and information from unknown sources through social media platforms or any other technological means, due to the consequences thereof, including the spread of confusion and harm to the security… pic.twitter.com/eQLozbqOmo — النيابة العامة (@UAE_PP) February 28, 2026

Influencer Kim Gloss told Der Spiegel: "There are no guidelines. You just shouldn't spread rumors or tell fake news. And I think that should actually be the case all over the world."

However, not the whole world lives under an authoritarian regime like the United Arab Emirates - and under a state that defines what is considered fake news itself. What Kim Gloss interprets as protection against disinformation, human rights organizations see as an instrument for suppressing all criticism.

Perhaps some influencers are not fully aware of this. Perhaps they are too blinded by the opportunities, the money, the lifestyle and the low taxes that Dubai offers them - and don't see the contradiction that runs through their content.

Influencer couple Sandra and Julian Oberst, for example, also posted one of the trending videos. In their Instagram story, however, the situation sounds different. When asked by a follower whether they should travel to Dubai at the moment, Sandra Oberst replied: "I wouldn't come here." She would be happy if her flight left the country again soon. The 18-year-old influencer Juli also posted the video of the sheikh. In a later clip, she then said: "I would be lying if I said I wasn't scared."

Cracks appear in the picture painted by the state

Some influencers say that life in Dubai is continuing as normal. Others speak of a ghost town. On the one hand, some talk about how safe they feel and how much they trust the country - only to reveal shortly afterwards how large the emergency supply of water is that they have built up. Or to report that they sleep in the bathroom at night because it is the only room without a window.

Of course, both can be true at the same time. The United Arab Emirates has a dense missile defense system. According to the government, more than 90 percent of Iranian missiles and drones have been intercepted. You can basically feel safe there - and still be cautious, because individual strikes do get through.

However, the Iranian attack on the United Arab Emirates has caused cracks to appear in the image that the state has painted with the help of these Dubai influencers.

For years, they have conveyed an image of luxury, sunshine, security and a seemingly carefree everyday life. The fact that the United Arab Emirates is not a politically free country plays no role in this image. Political parties are not permitted, homosexuality is a punishable offense and women's rights are restricted. At the same time, the country is repeatedly criticized for its treatment of migrant workers. Human rights organizations report exploitation, low wages, withheld passports and poor working conditions.

Influencers have been caught out

However, this part of reality almost never appears in the social media posts of Dubai influencers. A 2021 investigation by "ZDF Magazin Royale" showed that influencers with a government license receive tax benefits in return for agreeing to only report positively about Dubai.

In this respect, what we are currently hearing from Dubai is nothing new. However, it is now more visible from the outside than ever before how many influencers have become caught up in the glossed-over image of the United Arab Emirates. And how they seem to be slowly realizing what the restriction of freedom of speech in the United Arab Emirates actually means.

Their posts reveal a palpable uncertainty about how freely one can actually speak. Influencers such as Nathalie Bleicher-Woth or Zara Secret, who posted the sentence "I had to delete everything", seem like people who briefly peeked behind the curtain - only to hastily pull it back again. It will probably be some time before they can admit that the restriction of freedom of expression is ultimately nothing more than a muzzle.

