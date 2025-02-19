Co-leader Alice Weidel's AfD has once again received a donation worth millions. The origin of the money is reminiscent of a donation scandal eight years ago. EPA/KAY NIETFELD/POOL/keystone-sda.ch

A few days after the AfD inherited six million euros, the party received a further 2.35 million euros. The donation raises many questions, and one trail leads to Switzerland: things could get uncomfortable for Alice Weidel.

Andreas Fischer

Shortly before the German federal elections, a possible party donation scandal at the AfD is causing a stir.

According to a media report, the right-wing populist party is said to have received a donation worth millions via a straw man from Austria. The AfD denies the allegations.

The original donor is said to be a German billionaire residing in Zurich, who had previously attracted attention with illegal donations to the AfD. Show more

Alice Weidel, the AfD and money: it's a story with many question marks. On the one hand, the co-chairwoman of the far-right party, who lives in Einsiedeln in the canton of Schwyz, has a lot to say about her tax payments (she does not pay any in Switzerland).

Secondly, her party seems to be making the same mistakes as in the past. The far-right AfD has already been fined several times by the parliamentary administration for unlawfully received donations.

It could face a similar threat following a recent large donation, as reported by a research team from "Spiegel", "Standard" and ZDF. The 2.35 million euros from a man from Austria could cost the party dearly: There is suspicion of a straw man deal. The AfD has denied all reports of the possibly unlawful payments.

What is the new AfD donation scandal about?

At the beginning of the month, the Bundestag in Germany published a large donation to the AfD of almost 2.35 million euros. The Austrian Gerhard Dingler was named as the donor. According to a report by Austrian broadcaster ORF, the businessman used to be the regional managing director of the FPÖ in the federal state of Vorarlberg.

According to the AfD, the donation was a donation in kind in the form of advertising posters for the AfD. More than 6,000 such posters were put up across Germany.

Trail leads to Switzerland

According to research by "Spiegel", "Standard" and ZDF, however, it is suspected that the donor may have merely passed on the million-euro transaction as a so-called straw man. He is said to have previously received the money as a gift of a similar amount from a third party: The trail of the secret donor leads to Switzerland.

The authorities in Austria have become suspicious. They are investigating suspicions of money laundering and covert party financing. Dingler is said to have simply forwarded the money.

It could have originally come from the German-born billionaire Henning Conle. Little is known about the 81-year-old: he is said to have made his money in real estate and lives in Zurich. Conle has already been at the center of an AfD donation scandal.

In 2017, he had 150,000 francs transferred to Alice Weidel's campaign account via the accounts of two Swiss pharmaceutical companies. The payments were made in inconspicuous tranches, and a list later presented by the AfD contained the names of 14 alleged donors. After extensive investigations, the flow of money was traced back to Henning Conle.

AfD rejects all accusations

"The AfD strictly adheres to the legal requirements when accepting party donations and also communicates closely with the Bundestag administration," explained a spokesperson for party leader Alice Weidel. According to the AfD, Dingler assured that the donation came from his own assets and "in particular was not made on behalf of third parties".

Disguising the origin of party donations via third parties - so-called straw men - is strictly prohibited in Germany. They can be sanctioned with fines of three times the amount of the original donation: In this case, that amounted to around seven million euros.

With agency material.