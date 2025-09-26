The police have arrested the teenagers. (symbolic image) Rob Engelaar/ANP/dpa

Police in the Netherlands have arrested two teenagers who allegedly spied for Russian intelligence services. Investigators speak of a "unique case".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two teenagers are alleged to have collected data in The Hague on behalf of Russia.

One of the teenagers had a "WLAN sniffer" with him and spied on embassies.

The two are in custody and will soon be brought before a judge. Show more

Dutch police have arrested two teenagers in The Hague who may have been recruited by Russian intelligence services. According to the daily newspaper De Telegraaf, it is suspected that the teenagers were in contact with a Russian hacker via encrypted channels such as Telegram and received espionage orders.

According to the investigators, they were supposed to intercept data using hacking methods. One of the detainees had deliberately bypassed sensitive institutions - including the Canadian embassy, Europol and Eurojust.

"Who would expect that?"

He was carrying a so-called "WLAN sniffer", a device that recognizes networks and can also intercept data in some cases.

One father told the newspaper that he was stunned. His son is "an enthusiastic gamer" who works in a supermarket and hardly ever leaves the house. "We educate our children to protect them from dangers such as smoking, alcohol or drugs. But not something like this. Who would expect it?" he told "De Telegraaf".

The two young people are in custody. The public prosecutor's office did not provide any further details, citing the ongoing proceedings.