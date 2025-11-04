The risk of forest fires increases with climate change as droughts become more frequent. (Illustration) dpa

Despite minor progress, the United Nations believes that global climate protection is not enough to significantly slow down global warming. Many countries have not done their homework.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the UN, despite slight improvements, the earth is heading towards a warming of around 2.8 degrees by the end of the century, and the 1.5 degree target is likely to be exceeded soon.

In order to meet this target, emissions would have to fall drastically over the next ten years, but so far the climate plans are not sufficient.

Although there are technical solutions and some progress, there is a lack of political will - with serious consequences for people and the environment. Show more

According to the United Nations, the earth is heading towards 2.8 degrees of warming by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times with the current global climate policy. It is very likely that the internationally agreed 1.5 degree target will be exceeded within the next decade, according to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) based in Nairobi. The global community actually wants to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees in order to avert the worst consequences of climate change.

Compared to the 3.1 degrees predicted last year, the calculation in this year's UN report is slightly better. Assuming that the countries implement everything they have planned in their national climate protection plans, the calculation suggests that 2.3 to 2.5 degrees of warming could be expected by the end of the century. Last year, this forecast was still at 2.6 to 2.8 degrees.

However, methodological changes are responsible for 0.1 degrees of improvement, explains the UNEP. The withdrawal of the USA from the Paris Climate Agreement will have a negative impact of 0.1 degrees.

"Progress nowhere near fast enough"

"This is progress - but not nearly enough," criticizes UN Secretary-General António Guterres. With the current plans, the signs are still pointing to "climate collapse".

In order to stay within 1.5 degrees, emissions would have to be reduced by 55% in the next ten years compared to 2019 - and by 35% to at least stay below two degrees. In reality, the full implementation of all national climate plans announced for 2035 would only result in a reduction of around 15 percent. And even this figure is subject to the US withdrawal.

1.5 degrees almost certainly exceeded - but perhaps not forever?

The hottest year to date, 2024, has already broken the 1.5 degree mark - the target is only officially missed in the multi-year average. However, the United Nations believes that exceeding the target is virtually unavoidable. "Decisive, timely reductions in emissions can delay the onset of overshoot, but not completely prevent it," the authors write. "The big task ahead is to keep this overshoot temporary and minimal", so that a return to 1.5 degrees remains within the realm of possibility.

Guterres warns: "Any phase in which the targets are exceeded will inevitably have dramatic consequences - with loss of life, uprooted communities and setbacks in development."

But there is also a ray of hope: Since the Paris Climate Agreement began ten years ago, the annual warming forecast has decreased; at the time, it was thought to be between 3 and 3.5 degrees.

Technology is available - political will is needed

The technologies that could rapidly reduce emissions are available, the authors emphasize. "The development of wind and solar energy is booming, which is driving down costs. This means that the international community can accelerate its climate protection measures - if it decides to do so."

The UN believes that the economically strong countries of the G20 have a particular responsibility: these states, which are responsible for the majority of emissions, are not on track to meet their 2030 targets. Instead, their emissions increased by 0.7 percent in 2024.

Livelihoods at risk

Due to global warming, many regions are experiencing more frequent and extreme weather, i.e. heatwaves and droughts, storms and flooding. This can make entire regions uninhabitable, destroy harvests and thus exacerbate hunger crises. Sea levels are also rising, threatening coastal regions and small island states. The greater the warming, the more extreme the consequences - and the greater the risk of crossing irreversible tipping points with unforeseeable consequences.