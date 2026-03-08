An earthquake has shaken the region of the popular Greek vacation island of Corfu and large parts of north-western Greece. According to the Geodynamic Institute of the University of Athens, the magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck at around 5.32 a.m. local time (4.32 a.m. CET).
The center of the quake was located on the mainland near the regional capital of Ioannina at a depth of about ten kilometers. Numerous smaller aftershocks followed. The quake was also felt in southern Albania, Greek media reported.
People fled outside
Many residents were woken from their sleep and ran out of their homes. In some regions, there was a temporary power cut, as local media also reported. There were also minor landslides.
No injuries or significant damage to buildings were initially reported, said earthquake expert Efthymios Lekkas on Greek television ERTNews.