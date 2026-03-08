The earth shook in the northwest of Greece this morning. (symbolic image) dpa

Suddenly the earth shook: in north-western Greece, many residents ran into the streets. What experts say about the danger of further earth tremors.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook the region around Corfu and north-western Greece in the early hours of the morning.

The epicenter was near Ioannina on the mainland, followed by several aftershocks that were even felt in southern Albania.

Many residents fled outside, but no major damage or injuries were initially reported. Show more

An earthquake has shaken the region of the popular Greek vacation island of Corfu and large parts of north-western Greece. According to the Geodynamic Institute of the University of Athens, the magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck at around 5.32 a.m. local time (4.32 a.m. CET).

The center of the quake was located on the mainland near the regional capital of Ioannina at a depth of about ten kilometers. Numerous smaller aftershocks followed. The quake was also felt in southern Albania, Greek media reported.

People fled outside

Many residents were woken from their sleep and ran out of their homes. In some regions, there was a temporary power cut, as local media also reported. There were also minor landslides.

No injuries or significant damage to buildings were initially reported, said earthquake expert Efthymios Lekkas on Greek television ERTNews.