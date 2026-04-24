ARCHIVE - The seismograph of an earthquake monitoring station registers deflections. Photo: Oliver Berg/dpa Keystone

An earthquake has struck south-east of the Greek vacation island of Crete. According to the Geodynamic Institute in Athens, it reached a magnitude of 5.7. There were initially no reports of major damage or casualties. The authorities carried out checks, reported Greek radio (ERTNews).

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The quake on Friday morning was clearly felt throughout the southern Aegean and lasted several seconds, as residents reported. The source of the earthquake was located at a depth of about ten kilometers under the seabed around 20 kilometers south of the port city of Ierapetra. South of Crete, two tectonic plates meet: the African plate is pushing under the European plate. This is why earthquakes, some of them strong, occur in the region time and again.