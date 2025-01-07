A severe earthquake shook the Mount Everest region on Tuesday. Several countries are affected. In Tibet there are at least 95 dead and over 130 injured.

The countries affected are Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Bhutan and Chinese-occupied Tibet.

The epicenter was 80 kilometers north of Mount Everest.

At least 95 people died in Tibet.

On January 7, 2025, a severe earthquake shook the Mount Everest region. According to the AFP news agency, at least 95 people died in Tibet. The countries of Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Bhutan were also affected.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 80 kilometers north of the world's highest mountain, Mount Everest. The US Geological Survey stated that the magnitude of the quake was 7.1.

