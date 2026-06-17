An exemption from the eased U.S. sanctions on Russian oil has expired. The period during which the sanctions were suspended, as specified in the relevant document from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, ended early Wednesday morning (U.S. local time). It remained unclear whether the U.S. plans to extend the exemption further.

U.S. President Donald Trump, alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, at the working session on “Promoting Balanced, Shared, and Sustainable Economic Growth for the Benefit of All” at the G7 Summit in Evian. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa-Pool/dpa

At the G7 summit on Lake Geneva, U.S. President Donald Trump had indicated that the U.S. would reinstate the oil sanctions against Russia that had been suspended. He justified this by saying that oil was flowing again. However, he did not specify a possible timeline.

This is why sanctions were suspended

With the Iran war, energy prices around the world had skyrocketed due to the Strait of Hormuz being effectively impassable. The strait is crucial for the transport of oil. The U.S. subsequently temporarily eased its sanctions on Russian oil and extended this exemption several times. In mid-May, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had announced a 30-day extension, which has now expired.

Specifically, the temporary exemption applied to Russian oil that was already on tankers at sea at the time and could be sold and delivered as a result of the easing of sanctions. The U.S. hoped this would stabilize the crude oil market.

Critics had argued that this would financially strengthen Russia. The Kremlin uses revenue from the oil industry to finance its war against Ukraine. U.S. sanctions affecting the Russian oil sector have been in place for years. Countries and companies that do business with Russia could normally run the risk of becoming targets of sanctions themselves.

Just the status quo?

It remained unclear whether Trump merely intends to return to the status quo regarding sanctions or whether he is aiming for additional sanctions designed to harm Russia.

The G7 countries issued a statement in which they committed to increasing pressure on Russia’s war economy and, in this context, to strengthening sanctions—including measures targeting the oil and gas sectors. No specific countries were explicitly named, nor were any further details regarding sanctions provided.