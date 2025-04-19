Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has announced a ceasefire in his war against Ukraine for Easter. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

The USA is becoming increasingly impatient. Then Kremlin boss Putin announces a 30-hour ceasefire. But confidence in his word has long since been shaken. So what does this announcement mean?

The announcement came out of the blue on Holy Saturday: Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin let it be known that the Russian side in its war against Ukraine intends to cease all hostilities for 30 hours. At the same time, a missile alert is triggered in Kiev. Ukraine reacts with skepticism to Putin's announcement.

What was announced in Moscow?

The Kremlin declared that Putin had ordered the Russian side to cease all hostilities from 6 p.m. Moscow time (5 p.m. CEST) today (Saturday) until midnight on Easter Sunday. However, the Ministry of Defense stated that the ceasefire would only be observed by the troops on condition that the Ukrainian armed forces also complied with it.

How is Kiev reacting?

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed skepticism about Putin's announcement. He did not initially indicate whether Ukraine would also adhere to the ceasefire. In initial reactions, Ukrainian media quoted experts who saw Putin's announcement as nothing more than a propaganda ploy.

Selensky described what happened in Ukraine around the announcement: "As far as Putin's new attempt to play with human lives is concerned, the air alarm is sounding in many parts of Ukraine right now." 45 minutes before the ceasefire came into force, Russian combat drones were spotted in the skies over Ukraine. Ukraine's air defense had already opened fire. "Shahed drones in our skies expose Putin's true attitude towards Easter and human lives," criticized Selenskyj.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha explained: "We know that we cannot trust his words and that we are looking at the deeds, not the words." He emphasized that the war had only started because of Russia and would only continue because of Moscow.

Has there ever been a ceasefire?

In January 2023, Putin had already ordered a unilateral, one-and-a-half-day ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas. At the time, Kiev interpreted this as a ruse to give Moscow time to redeploy troops.

Is Russia really silencing the guns?

After more than three years of war and in view of the latest developments, hopes are not too high. A few weeks ago, US mediators agreed with Russia and Ukraine in separate talks that no more energy infrastructure targets would be bombed. Putin gave the order on March 18 following a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. However, Moscow then accused Ukraine of not adhering to the agreement and continued the attacks.

Ukraine observer Nico Lange warned on Platform X not to believe Putin's words. "We know Putin's script: announce a major Easter ceasefire, then accuse Ukraine of provoking or breaking the ceasefire."

What could Moscow hope to gain from the announcement?

A breathing space: in recent months, the Russian armed forces have been slow to expand their territorial conquests in eastern Ukraine and have suffered heavy losses. In addition, the recapture of the Russian border areas occupied by Ukrainian soldiers near Kursk tied up many forces that could now be redeployed to other parts of the front.

Putin is also likely to be hoping for even greater favor from US President Donald Trump. Only on Saturday, the latter had called for a willingness to compromise on both sides - something the Kremlin leader is now likely to claim for himself.

What is the US position?

Trump's government has recently increased the pressure on the parties to the conflict considerably. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently made it clear that the USA wanted to determine within days whether its efforts to settle the conflict were still worthwhile and whether the war could be ended at all. Trump himself made it clear that he expected compromises from both sides if they wanted the USA to continue to mediate.

What would an end to the US mediation attempts mean?

That is completely unclear. It is by no means clear that the USA would then return to the role of strong supporter of Ukraine as it was during the Joe Biden administration. Rather, Trump could continue to pursue his course of rapprochement with Russia. This is one way of reading the words of Secretary of State Rubio, who said that if an end to the war does not seem feasible, "then we'll just have to move on".

The USA has drastically changed its course in Ukraine policy since Trump became president again. Under Biden, it was the most important supporter of the country under attack. The Republican Trump had repeatedly presented it as if it would be easy to end the war, which has been going on for more than three years, quickly. But even after three months in office, he has not succeeded.