An EasyJet flight from Egypt to London had to be diverted to Rome as a precaution because a power bank was charged in the checked baggage. (archive picture) Soeren Stache/dpa

An EasyJet flight from Egypt to London was diverted to Rome as a precautionary measure due to a charged power bank in the hold. The plane landed safely, passengers and crew were unharmed.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you An EasyJet flight from Egypt to London had to be diverted to Rome as a precautionary measure because a power bank was being charged in checked baggage.

Lithium-ion batteries are considered a fire risk and are therefore subject to strict safety regulations.

The passengers were treated before the flight continued the next day. Show more

A flight operated by the British low-cost airline EasyJet from Egypt to the UK was diverted to Rome as a precautionary measure due to a power bank on board. According to the airline, flight EZY2618 from Hurghada to London-Luton landed safely at Rome-Fiumicino Airport on Tuesday evening.

The incident was triggered by a portable power bank that was in a passenger's checked baggage and was being charged during the flight, as reported bySky News.

The captain then decided to make an unscheduled landing "in accordance with safety regulations". According to the airline, there was no acute danger from the device, but international regulations prohibit the charging of power banks in the cargo hold of an aircraft.

Flight data shows that the aircraft was flying at an altitude of around 11,000 meters above the Adriatic Sea when it suddenly set course for Rome almost three hours after take-off and landed around 20 minutes later.

According to EasyJet, the passengers left the plane as normal. The airline provided hotel accommodation and meals before the flight resumed on Wednesday.

Rules for power banks tightened

Many airlines have tightened their rules for power banks in recent years. The reason for this is the fire hazard posed by lithium-ion batteries, which can overheat or catch fire. Devices of this type may therefore usually only be transported in hand luggage.

Other airlines such as Ryanair and British Airways have also introduced strict regulations for handling power banks. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) only tightened the international safety regulations in March.

Time and again, incidents involving lithium batteries occur around the world. In November 2025, for example, a man suffered burns at Melbourne Airport after a powerbank caught fire in his trouser pocket. At the beginning of 2025, a power bank was also considered the probable cause of an aircraft fire in South Korea.